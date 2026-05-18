Manchester United are ‘annoyed’ at how Marcus Rashford is conducting himself in public after the latest from Spain revealed what’s now happening with Barcelona and Aston Villa.

Rashford, 28, secured his dream move last summer when joining Barcelona on loan. The Man Utd winger had not-so-secretly wished for a move to the Camp Nou when leaving United six months earlier in the January window of 2025. However, when a deal proved impossible to make at that time, he spent the next six months loaned to Aston Villa instead.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo recently revealed Villa and their manager, Unai Emery, are interested in making a move for Rashford again in the upcoming summer.

That perhaps should not come as a surprise given how well Rashford has performed this season.

In a LaLiga-winning campaign in Catalonia, Rashford has returned 17 goal contributions in the league and 28 across all competitions. That’s despite not always being a regular starter with the likes of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal providing elite competition on the flanks.

And according to the latest from Mundo Deportivo, Villa have decided they want to bid for Rashford this summer.

Aston Villa want Marcus Rashford

Of course, it’s common knowledge Rashford would much prefer to re-join Barcelona. Personal terms regarding a permanent switch are already sealed, and there’s a €30m / £26m option to buy.

What’s more, Rashford has already spoken in public of his desire to remain a Barcelona player.

After winning the Spanish league last week, Rashford was asked directly if he’ll re-join Barca next year.

“I don’t know. I am not a magician, but if I was, I would stay. So we will see,” he admitted.

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Man Utd ‘annoyed’ by winger’s comments

According to Mundo Deportivo, Man Utd are ‘annoyed’ at comments of that ilk. The inference there is his very public calls to sign for Barcelona again are weakening United’s bargaining position and emboldening Barca to mess around in negotiations.

There’s evidence to suggest United’s fears aren’t misplaced too, with the report once again confirming Barcelona don’t want to simply activate their €30m option to buy.

Barcelona want to reach an agreement regarding another loan spell that would contain an option or obligation to buy.

There’s even talk of Barcelona ripping up their agreement on personal terms with Rashford, and attempting to agree a new deal with the player for five years. The thinking there is Barca would then amortize the transfer fee over a longer period and make the operation more affordable right now.

However, that appears a compromise Barcelona would be unlikely to make, given they’d be contracting a winger who relies on pace and physical attributes until he’s aged 33.

Sources continue to stress to TEAMtalk that Man Utd will NOT soften their stance and accept a second loan.

Mundo Deportivo echo that claim, and with Villa now ready to test the waters with a bid of their own – and able to offer Champions League football – all eyes are on whether Barcelona bite the bullet and pay full price.

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