Just days after TEAMtalk revealed how much Manchester United are willing to bid for Anthony Gordon in order to convince Newcastle United to sell him in the summer transfer window, a report has brought an update on the stance of Red Devils’ interim-manager Michael Carrick on the winger.

On February 21, 2026, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd have registered their interest in signing Gordon. We understand that Liverpool are also keen on the former Everton winger, who has caught the attention of Arsenal, too.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, subsequently reported on February 27, 2026, that Newcastle want at least £95million (€109.1m, $127m) for Gordon, who has scored 36 goals and given 28 assists in 145 appearances for the Magpies since his move to St. James’ Park in 2023.

Fletcher reported that Man Utd have made ‘enquiries’ for Gordon and could be willing to pay £80m (€92m, $107m) for the winger this summer.

Sources told us at the time that Arsenal are leading the race for the 25-year-old and believe that Gordon would be willing to swap St. James’ Park for the Emirates Stadium.

Sports Boom has now reported that Man Utd are ‘set’ to make a bid of £80m (€92m, $107m) for Gordon.

Man Utd are ‘ready to launch a blockbuster £80million bid’, according to the report, which has claimed that Gordon is now the ‘top target’ for the summer for the club’s co-owners INEOS.

What is interesting about this report is that it has indicated that Michael Carrick is personally keen on working with Gordon at Man Utd.

Carrick is in charge of Man Utd for the rest of the season as the interim manager.

The former Man Utd midfielder is ‘desperate’ stay in the role beyond the end of the season and is ‘determined to overhaul the wide areas at Old Trafford’.

Man Utd are in a strong position to finish in the Premier League top four, and Champions League qualification for next season will enhance the Red Devils’ chances of securing the services of Gordon, as well as help Carrick’s case in getting the managerial role full-time.

However, as mentioned above, Arsenal are ahead of Man Utd in the race, with the Red Devils also facing a genuine threat from Liverpool.

Gordon is a Liverpool fan, and we understand that the winger would love to make the move to Anfield.

The former Everton winger came close to joining Liverpool from Newcastle back in the summer of 2024.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Gordon ‘would jump at the chance to sign’ for Liverpool, if it arises.

However, Newcastle’s ‘resolve’ to keep Gordon is ‘as strong as ever’, and sources have told us that Gordon and his camp are ‘unconvinced’ that an exit from the Premier League this summer will materialise.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Newcastle roadblock, £60m midfielder decision

Meanwhile, sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, whether Man Utd will be able to sign another Newcastle star in the summer transfer window, with Liverpool also keen on him.

Man Utd are said to have made a firm decision on the future of a £60million midfielder, but INEOS need to change that stance.

And finally, Graeme Bailey has reported the firm stance that Wolves have taken on the future of a forward who is one of Man Utd’s targets this summer.