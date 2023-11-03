Man Utd anticipation grows as target’s current club tell defender they’re ‘prepared to sell him’ in 2024

Reported Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo has learned from his employers at OGC Nice that a transfer in 2024 could well be on the cards, according to an update.

Todibo is one of the main centre-back targets Man Utd are currently considering as they search for a successor to his compatriot Raphael Varane for the long term – and optimism may well be growing that they could be able to get their hands on him.

According to 90min, Nice have now told Todibo that they are ‘prepared to sell him’ in the new year. However, their preference would be to retain him until the end of the 2023-24 season, rather than let him go in January.

Part of their motivation is the fact that they have started the new Ligue 1 season brightly, topping the table after an unbeaten first 10 games, and they want to maintain their momentum for as long as possible.

It is not completely ruled out that they could cash in during the winter window, but a deal of this significance may be more likely in the summer.

Nevertheless, the report claims Nice have acknowledged Todibo has ‘earned himself a lucrative move’ – and Man Utd will be hoping it is to them.

However, 90min also lists Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan and Atalanta as clubs that are keeping track of Todibo.

What may work in Man Utd’s favour is the fact that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to invest in a 25% stake in the club; the INEOS chairman already owns Nice.

If Todibo was to join Man Utd, then as a right-footed centre-back, he could become the ideal partner next to the left-footed Lisandro Martinez.

As for the current preferred option in that role when Erik ten Hag has a fully fit squad, TEAMtalk understands that Varane has suitors in Saudi Arabia and would be interested in entertaining them.

Todibo in line for long-term Man Utd role

Even if Varane wasn’t contemplating a future elsewhere, Man Utd might be wise to look for a replacement for the 30-year-old due to his age and recent injury record.

Todibo will be 24 years old by the time Man Utd are able to sign him, so if he adapted well to the potential new challenge of playing in the Premier League, he could carve out a role for himself there for several years to come.

Despite playing for a club in his native France at present, he has experienced a range of different footballing environments already in his career, thanks to spells with Barcelona, Schalke and Benfica.

That said, he didn’t make too many appearances for any of them, so he would be hoping to settle better – which he should be able to, now he is less youthful – if he was to uproot to go to a new league again.

