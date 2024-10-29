Man Utd ‘approach’ Prem manager as journalist makes shock Ruben Amorim to Man City claim

Manchester United have reportedly made an approach to Fulham manager Marco Silva, although their top target to replace Erik ten Hag remains Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils sacked Ten Hag on Monday and moved quickly to open talks with Amorim, who has now verbally agreed to make the move to Old Trafford.

Reports suggest that the only obstacle to Amorim becoming Man Utd’s new manager is the agreement of a compensation fee with his club, Sporting CP.

However, journalist Guillem Balague suggested late on Monday night that Amorim could decide to snub Man Utd and wait for his chance to manage Manchester City instead.

Amorim has been linked with the Cityzens’ before, who could be forced to replace Pep Guardiola if he doesn’t extend his contract beyond the end of this season.

Balague claims that Man Utd have identified Fulham boss Silva as an alternative to Amorim should they miss out on the esteemed Sporting CP boss.

“I hear from Portugal a new possibility,” Balague posted on X. “Ruben Amorim might decide to wait for City if Pep leaves. But United pushing for a deal. And Marco Silva has also been approached by Manchester United.”

Ruben Amorim to Man Utd close to completion

Despite Balague’s claims that Amorim could decide to reject Man Utd, as he did with West Ham months ago, all the latest reports suggest that he has agreed to become the next Red Devils boss.

Fabrizio Romano has reported this morning that Man Utd will have to pay a clause of €10m (£8.3m / $10.8m) to release Amorim from his Sporting CP contract. If they agree to do so, his appointment will effectively be sealed.

“Ruben Amorim has given initial green light to Man United. He’s keen on joining the club, accepting the project and the terms discussed,” Romano posted on X.

“Amorim respects Sporting… and so it depends on club to club negotiation now. Exit clause for top clubs is around €10m.”

Man Utd are keen to appoint a new permanent manager as soon as possible but it is unlikely that Amorim will be in charge in time for their game against Chelsea on Sunday.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been placed in temporary charge of the club and will likely oversee Man Utd’s games against Leicester City on Wednesday and the match vs Chelsea.

Man Utd then play PAOK in the Europa League at Old Trafford the following Thursday and there is a chance that Amorim will be in the dugout for that fixture.

Man Utd transfers: Zirkzee going nowhere / Lukeba boost

Meanwhile, Man Utd striker Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a shock early move away from Old Trafford despite only joining the Red Devils in the summer.

Juventus have been named by various outlets as potential suitors for the Dutchman but according to the latest reports, he will be going nowhere.

Zirkzee to Juventus is reportedly a non-starter. In fact, Zirkzee leaving Man Utd in any guise in the winter window has no legs, with both the club and their striker determined to continue their relationship.

The 23-year-old wants to stay in the Premier League and prove himself and has plenty of time to do so, given he’s under contract until 2029.

In other news, Man Utd are considering a move for another new centre-back despite signing Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro over the summer.

One player reportedly on their shortlist is RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea in recent weeks.

Lukeba has just signed a new contract with Leipzig but according to reports, it includes a new release clause and Fabrizio Romano has refused to rule out him moving next summer.

IN FOCUS: Erik ten Hag vs Marco Silva in the Premier League

Silva and Ten Hag's records in the Premier League