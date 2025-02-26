A club president has revealed he tried to sell defender Valentin Gomez to Manchester United after Lisandro Martinez’s injury.

Man Utd have endured a difficult season and things got even worse when they lost the Argentine centre-back to a serious knee injury earlier in February.

While news emerged that Martinez had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament problem, which has ruled him out for the season, Velez president Fabian Berlanga was trying to offload Gomez.

Not long before then, the 21-year-old’s move to Udinese fell through as the Italian side allegedly didn’t pay his $8.5 million (£6.7m, €8.1m) release clause. That provoked the ire of Berlanga, who tried to shift the former Argentina Under-20 international to the Red Devils – but they weren’t interested.

Berlanga told D Sports, via La Noticia Web: “It wasn’t a transfer; it was a termination. Once the player signs the payment commitment, he is free to do what he wants. Here it wasn’t just a promise, it was written down on paper with a notary’s signature and everything.

“We agreed, Velez needed that money. We thought it was an opportunity for him, and we facilitated everything. On Saturday they called me, they told me that Udinese accepted a loan with conditions, but we couldn’t sign that. There was no material way we could go ahead with the operation.

“We gave him a very good contract for what Argentine football is. I have no doubt that he was going to be in the national team’s sights. Through someone I know, I asked Manchester United to find out if they wanted him because of Licha Martínez’s injury. It was divided between the CEO and the coach, and they said no. Velez are interested in selling him.”

DON’T MISS: Patrick Dorgu savaged by pundits over Man Utd red card as Andre Onana slammed for ‘shambolic’ decision

Man Utd’s defensive woes

United’s defensive has looked shaky this season, something that is evidenced by their lowly Premier League position of 14th.

Summer signings Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro have been questionable in defence at times, as has Harry Maguire, and even Martinez has flattered to deceive on occasion.

Patrick Dorgu was sent off on his first Premier League start at Old Trafford on Wednesday against Ipswich Town and Luke Shaw is still out injured.

Even with their defensive shortages and issues, the Red Devils still seemingly passed up the chance to recruit Gomez.

It is, arguably, understandable as he has been playing in the Argentine Primera Division, which is not nearly at the level of the Premier League. Defensive recruits will have to wait until the summer, it seems.

Man Utd transfer roundup: Amorim eyes reunion, Hojlund exit?

United are hopeful of signing Sporting CP starlet Geovany Quenda in the summer, a player who head coach Ruben Amorim knows well from his time at the Portuguese giants.

And reports claim the 17-year-old will head to Manchester, even if they don’t qualify for any form of European football next season.

Napoli could take struggling United striker, Rasmus Hojlund, back to Serie A – but on one condition.

Reports suggest the Italian team would be interested in signing the Dane but for a much lower fee than the initial £64m (€77m, $81m) United paid.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has shut down speculation that Inter Milan are keen on signing struggling United midfielder Mason Mount this year.

Before or after – who joined United first?