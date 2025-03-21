Jarrad Branthwaite has been deemed perfect for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United

Manchester United have identified their ‘next defensive kingpin’ and approved a £50m-plus deal, but while the player is open to moving, one vitally important condition must first be met, according to a report.

Operating with a back five requires Man Utd to possess more centre-backs in their ranks than those deploying a traditional back four. When all are fit, Ruben Amorim can currently call upon Harry Maguire, Matthijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Ayden Heaven.

However, both Evans and Lindelof are out of contract at season’s end and not expected to be offered extensions.

As such, a new colossus at the back is on the agenda and according to the Sun, Man Utd are going ‘all out’ for a player they’ve previously lodged two bids for.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is the man in demand, with Man Utd previously failing with a pair of offers back in the summer of 2024. The higher of the two bids was worth £45m plus £5m in add-ons.

But per the Sun’s latest report, Man Utd believe Branthwaite can be their ‘next defensive kingpin’ and are ‘ready to meet his £50m-plus valuation.’

It’s important to note Everton valued Branthwaite at a much loftier sum in the region of £70m last summer.

Following the club’s takeover, revival since David Moyes re-took charge and imminent move into a new stadium, there are no suggestions Everton either want to sell, or would sell for a reduced fee.

In any case, and encouragingly for Man Utd, it’s claimed the 22-year-old is ‘ready to consider’ the switch, though only if Man Utd do one critically important thing first…

Branthwaite’s condition / Why he’s open to Man Utd move

Branthwaite is understood to be open to the move if it helps raise his profile within the game. Joining a club the size of Man Utd with their vast global appeal will guarantee that.

However, the left-footer would only give the final sign off if Man Utd are competing in the Champions League, according to the report.

The Red Devils have already blown their chance of qualifying for Europe’s premier competition via league position, though there is a back door.

Winning the Europa League would grant Man Utd passage into next year’s UCL and United have advanced to the quarter-final stages where Lyon await.

Should they advance, United will face either Rangers or Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals and could face Tottenham in an all-English final.

A secondary reason Branthwaite is open to joining Man Utd, per the report, relates to his international ambitions.

The defender was a surprise omission from Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad despite producing a stellar season-and-a-half of football at Goodison Park.

The opportunity to play for arguably the world’s biggest club and also in the Champions League would raise Branthwaite’s profile and in his mind, enhance his chances of forcing his way into England’s starting eleven for the 2026 World Cup.

