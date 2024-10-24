Man Utd approve January exit for mega-money star, as approaches from Prem rivals flood in

Manchester United have greenlit a loan exit for Antony in the upcoming January window, and the club’s plan to ultimately extract maximum value as well as where the winger wants to go have been revealed by a report.

Man Utd forked out £82m (rising to £86m) to sign Antony from Ajax back in 2022. The Brazilian forward has struggled in England, returning figures of just 12 goals and five assists in 86 matches for the Red Devils. He’s been an unused substitute in eight out of 12 matches this term and his only start came in the EFL Cup against League One side Barnsley.

Various outlets had speculated Man Utd would be open to offloading Antony in the winter window. With Amad Diallo now a firm fixture at Old Trafford, Antony’s usefulness – even as merely a depth piece – has diminished.

According to a fresh update from Goal Brasil, Man Utd have authorised Antony to leave via the loan route.

That decision has been taken for two reasons, with the first being Antony is now surplus to requirements in Manchester. The second reason a loan exit has been approved is due to United believing Antony’s current value if sold outright is not even half of the fee they paid.

As such, a loan that will allow Antony to rediscover his form and boost his value will be sought. And on the subject of where he might go, Goal Brasil stated a return to former club Ajax is Antony’s favoured option.

However, unnamed Premier League sides are already mobilising, with the report concluding: ‘Some Premier League teams are consulting United about the possibility of having the Brazilian in the next transfer window.’

What is clear is Antony will remain in European football and will not be allowed to return to the Brazilian league.

Antony return to Ajax has legs

A report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf recently talked up Ajax’s willingness to bring Antony on board. However, concerns over whether Antony’s poor spell in England may have irreversibly affected the player have been voiced.

While Goal Brasil did not specify which English clubs have made enquiries into signing Antony, a prior from Caught Offside pointed to Newcastle and Crystal Palace.

TEAMtalk’s understanding of the situation is a second spell in Amsterdam with Ajax is the likeliest outcome at this stage.

Such a move would require Man Utd to absorb a sizeable chunk of Antony’s wages to make the move viable.

Antony is understood to earn around £200,000-a-week at Old Trafford, placing him in the top five of the club’s highest paid players.

