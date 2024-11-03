Man Utd, Arsenal stunned as Barcelona line up swap deal for Ruben Amorim favourite

Barcelona are reportedly willing to offer one of their players plus cash for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is being linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim is set to take charge of the Red Devils after the November international break and that has led to several stars of the Portuguese club being linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Recent reports suggest that Man Utd could make a move for Gyokeres as they aim to bring in a new striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal are currently favourites to sign the Swedish goal machine in 2025 and would happily pay the €100m (approx. £84m) exit clause in his contract.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Barcelona are seriously considering a move for Gyokeres as they eye a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is coming to the end of his career at the age of 36.

The report claims that Barcelona are willing to offer 19-year-old striker Vitor Roque in a part-exchange deal for Gyokeres. Sporting CP are said to value Gyokeres at €70m (£58.9m) and Barcelona want to reduce this figure.

Sporting tried to sign Roque during the summer, but the teenager turned down the move. He was then loaned out to Real Betis, with whom he has scored four goals so far.

Arsenal are favourites to sign Gyokeres – sources

Despite Amorim’s positive relationship with Gyokeres, TEAMtalk sources have played down the possibility of the former Coventry City man joining the Sporting CP boss at Old Trafford.

There is certainly interest in Gyokeres from the Premier League though, with Arsenal considering a move for him next year.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a prolific striker to compete with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus and Gyokeres figures highly on Arsenal’s shortlist, along with Newcastle star Alexander Isak.

Gyokeres is considered to be one of the best strikers in Europe and has scored an incredible 63 goals in just 66 appearances for Sporting so far.

Contrary to reports, TEAMtalk understands that Sporting intend to demand Gyokeres’ £84m release clause in full, which would likely price Barcelona out of a move.

Man Utd may decide to pursue Gyokeres after Amorim takes charge but as things stand, a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal is the most likely outcome for him.

Amorim asks Man Utd to raid Sporting CP – sources

As we exclusively revealed earlier this week, Amorim has already informed the Man Utd board of three Sporting CP stars he would like to bring to Old Trafford, but Gyokeres isn’t one of them.

The Red Devil’s chiefs have informed Amorim they expect him to improve the players they already have, particularly new signings Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte, who he knows well.

But Amorim also has his eyes on new additions and he has asked Man Utd to enquire about the signing of Sporting trio Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro ‘Pote’ Goncalves.

Inacio, 23, is considered to be one of the best young centre-backs in Europe and Liverpool are also interested in him. He has a release clause of €60m (£51m / $64.8m) in his contract, which Sporting will demand in full.

Edwards, on the other hand, could be signed as a replacement for mega-money flop Antony, who looks likely to be loaned out or sold by Man Utd in January.

Goncalves will be the most difficult addition of the three, as Sporting view him as a vital player and will demand a big fee for his services.

