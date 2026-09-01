Aston Villa’s interest in Amad Diallo has been branded “one to watch” on transfer deadline day after the conditions in which Manchester United could consider a sale came to light, though TEAMtalk has learned why his departure at Old Trafford remains unlikely.

The Ivorian winger appears to have slipped down the pecking order under Michael Carrick this season, though his absence from the Manchester United matchday squad that thrashed Ipswich 5-2 on Sunday has been described as being down to a ‘muscle injury sustained in training’ as opposed to anything related to a potential transfer exit.

Nonetheless, speculation over Amad, a €37m (£32m, $43m) signing from Atalanta in January 2021, has been rife across the last few days of the transfer window.

He has reportedly emerged as a target for Aston Villa over the last week amid claims that Unai Emery’s side are prepared to launch a big-money bid for his services.

It’s been a big season of change at Villa Park, with a string of top players, including Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Emi Martinez, all leaving.

And while Villa have reinvested some of those funds back into their squad, Emery is not finished spending yet and further additions are being eyed before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

Now a source has told Football Insider that an exit for Amad could develop further in the final hours of the window.

“Amad Diallo is going to be one to watch before the window closes,” the source told the website.

“It seems like Aston Villa have made an approach for him, which is interesting, because up until now it did seem like he was going to stay at Man Utd.

“Michael Carrick has been concerned about his wide options, but there’s no doubt Amad is down the pecking order when you look at the other options.”

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Offering two reasons why they could let him leave, they continued: “Bryan Mbeumo is the first choice there, and Shea Lacey is coming through, so it seems like the door could be opened for Amad to leave if he isn’t going to be playing regularly.

“So they will not rule out letting him go at this stage, especially if that interest is concrete and there is an offer on the table.

“The price has got to be right for Man Utd, they can’t just let him go on the cheap, but if somebody like Villa comes in with the right offer then it cannot be ruled out.”

Despite those claims, we’ve done our own digging into the links, and sources have dismissed the notion of United allowing Amad to depart.

While the player has fallen down the pecking order somewhat, he still very much admired and appreciated by Carrick and a player whose chances will come along as the season progresses.

Furthermore, we’re informed that Villa’s priority on the wing remains to lock down the signing of Ibrahim Mbaye from PSG in a fee likely to hit €55m (£47m, $64m).

The prospect of United selling Amad was also shot down by Fabrizio Romano last month, amid links to the player from Newcastle and Brghton.

United themselves have been linked with a move for Aston Villa left-back Ian Maatsen, though the prospect of the Dutchman leaving for Old Trafford has been emphatically dismissed by two sources.

The Red Devils have also been heavily linked with a move for Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, and it emerged on Monday of the final decision INEOS have made over their pursuit of the 22-year-old.