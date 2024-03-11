Man Utd astounded by £51m Liverpool target, as two-goal display sets transfer in motion

Man Utd scouts were treated to a show by a Dutch international on Sunday

Manchester United scouts got more than they bargained for after one of three players they scouted stole the show in Sunday’s clash between Juventus and Atalanta.

A big summer is on the horizon at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils expected to oversee a radical squad overhaul at Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s behest.

Man Utd are open to offers for high profile stars like Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Antony. Lucrative sales will boost the club’s spending power in the market and multiple positions will be addressed.

A young left-back is wanted to provide the type of competition to Luke Shaw that Tyrell Malacia hasn’t. A long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez at centre-half is also on the agenda.

A lethal striker will be pursued to lighten the load on Rasmus Hojlund. If United offload the likes of Antony, Greenwood and Sancho, another winger will also be required.

Moving for a central midfielder will likely hinge on the futures of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro. The latter has shown troubling signs of decline this year and strong interest from Saudi Arabia could give Man Utd a way out.

The signing of a box-to-box midfielder to feature alongside the wildly impressive Kobbie Mainoo may quickly take centre stage.

To that end, Italian outlet Tuttosport have confirmed United dispatched scouts to Juventus’ clash with Atalanta on Sunday.

Three players were observed by United officials – Juventus’ Gleison Bremer and Atalanta pair Giorgio Scalvini and Teun Koopmeiners. Bremer and Scalvini are both centre-backs, while Koopmeiners is a midfielder.

Man Utd muscle into Liverpool plans

Koopmeiners, 25, is also understood to be on Liverpool’s radar. The Reds sanctioned a sweeping midfield rebuild last summer, though one more addition could be made before the overhaul is deemed complete.

Calciomercato claimed Liverpool were ‘on the front row’ for the signing of Koopmeiners back in late-February. The Dutch international won’t come cheaply, though Atalanta might be wiling to wave goodbye if bids of around €60m (£51m) are made.

However, if Koopmeiners’ mesmeric display on Sunday is anything to go by, Man Utd’s scouts will be pushing the club to act on their interest.

Koopmeiners scored a brace against Max Allegri’s side to bring his goals tally to 10 in Serie A alone this season.

The first of his two strikes came via a well-worked free-kick that resulted in Koopmeiners curling the ball home from the edge of the area.

JUVENTUS ARE SHOCKED! 🤯 Against the run of play, Teun Koopmeiners fires Atalanta ahead! pic.twitter.com/4ZJRphjCiW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 10, 2024

Juventus roared back to level the scores and then take the lead in the second half. However, it was Koopmeiners who’d have the last laugh when scoring his second goal in the 75th minute to earn Atalanta an away point in Turin.

Tuttosport noted Juventus are also an admirer of Koopmeiners and his heroics against them will only have served to heighten their interest.

However, Premier League sides can vastly outspend their Italian counterparts and if Koopmeiners continues to wow his admirers, a transfer to Old Trafford or Anfield could lay in wait.

