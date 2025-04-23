Man Utd at odds with Amorim on decision to sell regular starter – Sources

Manchester United are divided on whether a key but underperforming star should be sold, while TEAMtalk has learned which side of the fence Ruben Amorim is on.

There are no shortage of question marks within Man Utd’s squad at present and much of the uncertainty extends into the starting eleven too.

Andre Onana – a £47.2m signing from Inter Milan two summers ago – has produced a second consecutive error-strewn season.

But while Man Utd continue to follow the goalkeeper market, especially on request from coach Amorim, part of the club’s management still hopes to “recover” Onana mentally and psychologically.

As reported yesterday, Diogo Costa is one of the main names on United’s goalkeeping shortlist list.

The Portuguese goalkeeper is highly rated and scouts have been watching him closely. Costa captains FC Porto and was named Primeira Liga goalkeeper of the season two years running in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns.

Despite this, we can reveal some inside Man Utd are not ready to give up on Onana just yet.

His supporters at United know Onana possess great talent. They believe most of his struggles over the last two seasons are not about his skills, but about the pressure and constant attention he has received since arriving in Manchester.

Part of the club understands how difficult it has been for the 29-year-old to adapt, and they hope time (he has a contract until 2028) and support can help him return to his best level.

Of course, if a good offer arrives – and this could happen, given Saudi clubs are circling – Man Utd will give it due consideration and a sale cannot be ruled out.

But the idea within parts of the club, for now, is not to lose the investment made in Onana too quickly: they hope that, with the right support, the goalkeeper can be an important player for the future and justify his £47.2m purchase price.

What about Diogo Costa?

The 25-year-old can be plucked out of Porto via a €75m / £64.5m release clause. As mentioned, Man Utd are chief among his suitors, though the club cannot afford to hesitate.

Both FootMercato and Sky Germany reported on Manchester City’s interest in the stopper over the past 24 hours and progress has been made.

City are exploring the market for a successor to Ederson who is in talks over a money-spinning switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Accordingly, Man City have ramped up their efforts to sign Costa and it’s claimed the keeper has ‘given [his] initial green light’ to City.

As such, Man Utd must quickly decide one way or the other on Onana or risk losing out on their ideal replacement to their near neighbours.

Latest Man Utd news – £92.5m double deal / Rashford intentions and more…

🔴⚫️ Man Utd to trigger TWO release clauses as Amorim’s new front three revealed

🔴⚫️ Man Utd loanee Marcus Rashford wants to join one club ‘no matter what’

🔴⚫️ Man Utd goalkeeper targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window