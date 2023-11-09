Man Utd attacker savagely branded a ‘clown’ as opponent unleashes on ‘child’ who needs humbling

Copenhagen defender Denis Vavro has branded Alejandro Garnacho a “clown” after the Manchester United attacker’s antics during a Champions League loss.

Garnacho’s promise as a potential Manchester United superstar has been evident over the past few years. That he scored seven goals and assisted another three in a triumphant FA Youth Cup campaign in 2021/22 highlighted his qualities.

Many big names at United have come through the academy and turned up in that competition, so for Garnacho to set it alight would have been a promising sign.

The 19-year-old has since put in some good performances in the senior side, bagging three league goals and two assists in 19 games last season.

He’s been utilised in almost every game this season, and while that shows progression which will be a good sign for United, he’s not been in everyone’s good books.

Indeed, Garnacho has landed himself in hot water for his antics in the Champions League against Copenhagen.

In the first meeting between the sides at Old Trafford, the winger scuffed up the penalty spot before the visitors took a spot-kick, which was missed.

In the second meeting on November 8, a Copenhagen penalty was again given, and Garnacho attempted to make his way to the penalty spot to potentially try the same again, before he was stopped by one of his opponents.

Vavro brands Garnacho a clown

Speaking after the game, Copenhagen defender Vavro unleashed on the United man for his actions.

“I saw that he tried to do something about the penalty kick, but Kevin Diks stood in front and blocked,” Vavro told Bold.

“It is the second time [Garnacho has done this]. And then on our track? To me, he is a clown.

“He has the mentality of a child when he tries something like this again, in an away game.

“One thing is at home in the 97th minute, but here in the first half. I don’t understand him trying to do that.”

Copenhagen man thinks Garnacho needs humbling

Vavro’s teammate, Lukas Lerager, also had his say on Garnacho after the game, as he feels the 19-year-old should be humble and remember he is the same as everyone else.

“Sometimes people in the big clubs have to bow their heads a little. Just know that they are human too,” he said.

“There is just a situation where I take the ball from him inside the field, where he throws himself, and then I tell him some things that are not so nice, but still with respect for him as a person.

“[Diving] just doesn’t suit him. He needs to know that.”

It’s worth remembering that Garnacho is only 19 years old, so he may learn in time that his actions are unsuitable, and being called out on them may also be a catalyst for change.

