South American football expert Tim Vickery has explained how Argentina potentially view Alejandro Garnacho as a future replacement for Lionel Messi, with the Manchester United winger told he “could be the one” and how he has a “big season ahead”.

Big things are expected of the young Manchester United winger, who is now into his fourth season in their first-team squad, and having debuted back in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in April 2022, his influence at Old Trafford has steadily grown.

Now Vickery has told talkSPORT how Garnacho is being billed as a major future star for not just Manchester United, but also for Argentina too, with both Lionel Messi and another experienced star in Angel Di Maria absent for two recent World Cup qualifiers.

“Messi is out injured, and you don’t know how long he’s going to be going on,” Vickery stated.

“So this is a glimpse at Argentina’s future, with Julian Alvarez in the Messi role. They did alright (against Chile and Colombia). But, without Messi and Di Maria, there is a lack in the final third of that fella who can dribble.

“The one who can break the lines and do something special.”

Still only 20 years old, Garnacho has already racked up 90 appearances for United, scoring 16 goals in the process.

Having featured 50 times last season, he clearly has the trust of Erik ten Hag and a massive season ahead is expected of the player.

“I think this is a big season coming up for Garnacho at United,” Vickery adds, who was then asked who could replace the great Messi.

“He [Garnacho] could be the one; maybe not starting, maybe off the bench – but he could be the one. The line-breaker, if you like.

“So, a big season coming up for him.”

What has Argentina’s coach said on Man Utd star Alejandro Garnacho?

Garnacho has now won seven caps for his country but has been bedded in slowly into their international side.

Indeed, Scaloni only selected the United winger once during their Copa America success this summer, while he was left on the bench for Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Colombia.

The player, though, may have been disappointed with that, having provided a first-ever assist for his country – teeing up Paulo Dybala to fire in after a cut-back – in Friday night’s 3-0 win over Chile.

Nonetheless, Scaloni is expecting big things of Garnacho and has explained why he is using him sparingly.

“We didn’t have Leo (Messi), Angel won’t be there, and we need to see players who can come in,” Scaloni told La Nacion, before making clear his plans to blood the next generation.

“Alejandro came in and did everything well. (But) we need to take it slowly, calmly, like with the younger players.

“He did what he did, which was very good.”

Man Utd star could find himself in hot water

Despite that, Garnacho could find himself in very hot water with Ten Hag after recently liking a Cristiano Ronalo post on social media criticising the Manchester United manager.

While it could be forgiven as naivety, the winger will likely be reminded of where his loyalties lie and he would be best to stay on the right side of a manager who clearly has placed a lot of faith and trust in him.

And while Garnacho will remain a big part of their future going forwards, Ten Hag and Co are already planning for the 2025 transfer windows with four major signings already slotted in for next summer.

However, one man who won’t be leaving this week is Brazilian winger Antony, with an escape route to Turkey shut down.

How does Messi compare to Garnacho?

Messi is considered by many as the greatest footballer of all time, having won 38 major honours during his club career and three major honours, including the World Cup, for Argentina.

Along the way, he has scored a whopping 740 club goals, with another 109 for his country, and having also won the Ballon d’Or on a record eight times.

However, old father time stands still for no man and at the age of 37, questions remain about just how many years Messi has left in the tank.

But can Garnacho replace him?

To be fair, while he is an unbelievable talent, that is asking an awful lot.

At the age of 20, the United winger has 16 goals and 11 assists from 90 appearances, giving him a goal contribution every 3.3 appearances.

Messi’s numbers are on another level and he had already racked up 21 goals and 17 assists for Barcelona from just 56 appearances at the same age.

That’s a goal contribution every 1.47 matches.

There’s also the fact that, unlike Garnacho, Messi is not an out and out winger and thrived when given a free role and able to play as the No 10.

However, there are comparisons there and it’s easy to see why both club and country are placing so much faith in the young winger going forwards.