Man Utd and Man City are battling it out over a pair of young talents

Two of Manchester City’s brightest prospects are in growing danger of being poached by rivals Manchester United in a move that could land Michael Carrick two of the best young talents in the British game, while hopes are growing that a €120m-rated star will also make a summer move to Old Trafford.

Both the Red Devils and the Cityzens are famed for their development of young academy stars in recent years, and while the first-team pathway is not always easy, there has been an avalanche of stars from both sides of the city who have gone on to enjoy successful careers in the game.

Indeed, Manchester United have invested heavily in their youth set-up in recent years, with the likes of JJ Gabriel, Chido Obi, Tyler and Jack Fletcher, James Overy and Shea Lacey all seen as the next wave of young stars capable of making a first-team breakthrough.

Manchester City, though, are arguably another rung up the ladder through their development of young stars. The likes of Rico Lewis, Nico O’Reilly and Phil Foden have all graduated through their academy in recent years to become first-team stars, while their current youth set-up most recently won the 2025–26 FA Youth Cup, and their Elite Development Squad are the current Premier League 2 champions.

Now, though, according to the Daily Mail, United are ‘attempting to raid’ City for two of their brightest young stars in the form of 16-year-old duo Xavier Parker and Karim Cassim.

Parker, an England U16s international, joined City from West Ham in 2024, but now make the move across the city.

Cassim, meanwhile, is an England U17s international, and was playing for the club’s Under-18s set-up while still only 15, and having been involved in 10 goals in 13 appearances last term from his attacking midfield role.

Now the pair could be lured across the city by the Red Devils in a move that will bear similarities to United’s poaching of twins Jack and Tyler Fletcher – sons of club great, Darren – in 2023 when they joined in a move that ultimately set the red half of the city back £1.25m in compensation.

The move is unlikely to please new City boss Enzo Maresca, finally confirmed on Monday after a compensation agreement was thrashed out with Chelsea, as he looks to make his mark at his new club as successor to Pep Guardiola.

READ MORE: Chelsea deliver bombshell Enzo Maresca statement after Man City officially announce new manager

Man Utd need new midfielders, with €120m-rated star says yes

With United’s immediate priority on strengthening the senior side’s midfield, hopes of landing another former Manchester City talent, now rated in the €120m bracket, are also gathering pace.

That’s after it was reported that Germany World Cup star Felix Nmecha has picked Manchester United over Newcastle United should he leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Nmecha, now 25, was developed in the Manchester City academy, making three first-team appearances before joining Wolfsburg on a free transfer in July 2021. Nmecha took the next step in his career two years later, signing for Borussia Dortmund in a €30m deal.

Having impressed at the World Cup, before Germany’s elimination on Monday on penalties to Paraguay, Dortmund now seemingly face a battle to retain his services this summer.

Now, according to BILD, he has made a clear preference to joining Man Utd, given they can offer Champions League football next season, though his apparent €120m (£103m) valuation is clearly an issue for the Red Devils.

We reported at the weekend that United are indeed on Nmecha’s trail, and with the move being driven by Christopher Vivell, we understand their valuation to be slightly lower, at €100m (£86m).

BVB also understand they will have to sell for less than that figure if they want to cash in, though the demands are enough for Newcastle to have backed away from a potential deal.

United are also on the trail of Mateus Fernandes, and it emerged on Monday that ‘formal talks’ over his signing have now begun, with optimism growing that a deal for the West Ham man can finally be done.

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