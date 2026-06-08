New Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has made it clear that he wants to keep Aurlien Tchouameni at the club this summer and block Manchester United from signing the France midfielder, while the first two signings of the Portuguese’s second spell at the Bernabeu have also been green-lit.

The Red Devils are desperate to add quality to their midfield ranks this summer and hope to bring in as many as three new signings to their engine room to aid Michael Carrick’s chances of leading a major push for Premier League title glory and to go deep into the Champions League upon their return to the competition.

While the capture of Brazil star Ederson has already been signed off and is expected to officially go through on July 1, Manchester United are now stepping up their quest to bring in summer signing number two.

While Elliot Anderson remains their top target, fears that the England man will opt for Manchester City have seen United earmark potential alternatives, and Real Madrid star Tchouameni is one player that sources can confirm is very much admired at Old Trafford.

The prospects of a daring raid to bring the 26-year-old to the Premier League had escalated recently after an altercation with his Los Blancos teammate Federico Valverde.

However, following Florentino Perez’s victory in the Real Madrid presidential elections on Sunday – which in turn has also guaranteed the return to the Bernabeu of Mourinho after a 13-year absence – a very quick decision has been reached on Tchouameni’s future.

Per Samuel Luckhurst, writing in The Sun, Mourinho has made it clear to club bosses that he wants the 45-times-capped France international to stay and that all offers for his services this summer must be rejected.

And while Luckhurst confirms that United had tried to ‘flex their muscles’ by attempting to lure Tchouameni to Old Trafford, it’s reported any concrete offer will now be waved away this summer, despite the midfielder about to enter the final two years of his contract.

With that move effectively shut down before it has even got off the ground, United will now switch their attention to alternatives, of which they do have a strong list of options, but does now look set to focus on one man in particular…

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Real Madrid sign off first two signings of Mourinho era

While United will now look to other options, Real can look forward to what they hope will be the start of a bright new era under Mourinho and after a barren (and highly unusual) two-year stint without winning a major trophy at the capital club.

To kick off what is expected to be a busy summer of transfers, Real are soon expected to confirm the signings of the first two players of their new era: Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate.

Netherlands full-back Dumfries will sign on the dotted line after Real triggered the €20m release clause in his Inter Milan contract and will effectively replace the long-serving Dani Carvajal at the Bernabeu.

But the capture of the experienced Dutch star could spell bad news for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who struggled to impress during his first year at the club following his high-profile free transfer from Liverpool.

Dumfries’ signing will be announced at the same time as Konate after he failed to agree a new deal at Anfield and entered free agency status.

Now the Frenchman, who saw his form fall away for the Reds across the 2025/26 campaign, has agreed a long-term contract with Real and arrives as a replacement for David Alaba, who will leave at the end of his contract this summer.

Konate will compete with the likes of Eder Miltao, Dean Huijsen, Raul Asencio and potentially Antonio Rudiger, though the experienced German defender is also out of contract at the end of the month.

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