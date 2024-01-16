Man Utd authorise toothless attacker’s exit as bids fly in from USA, Netherlands and Spain

Manchester United have already received three bids for a toothless attacker Erik ten Hag is willing to sever ties with this month, according to reports.

United’s biggest issue this season has been scoring goals, with their mark of 24 in the Premier League placing them as the division’s joint-17th best attack. Only Sheffield United (15), Burnley (21) and Crystal Palace (22) have scored fewer.

The Evening Standard recently claimed Man Utd are expected to oversee a low-key winter window. Conforming to the league’s Profit and Sustainability rules is in the club’s mind.

However, once Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover has been approved and once the summer window rolls around, big things are expected.

Four major signings are wanted, with the headlines poised to be dominated by the striker pursuit.

Indeed, the report stated Ratcliffe wants his new centre-forward to be of the calibre of Harry Kane. There are few better centre-forwards – if any – in world football right now.

A new striker who’ll take the spotlight off Rasmus Hojlund should benefit the Dane in the long term. Hojlund has notched just twice in the Premier League so far in what’s been a difficult transition into English football.

Another who’s made minimal impact is winger Facundo Pellistri. The Uruguayan, 22, has returned zero goals and a solitary assist across 14 appearances this term.

The Sun reported on January 5 that Erik ten Hag is willing to let Pellistri go this month. A permanent switch to Villarreal was touted, though news on that front has since gone quiet.

Instead, a loan exit looks the likeliest outcome and according to Fabrizio Romano, three bids have already been received.

EURO PAPER TALK: Ratcliffe to ruthlessly dump Antony as Man Utd open €140m talks for Spain winger and Lille defender; Arsenal elbow Tottenham aside in €60m striker pursuit

Bids fly in from USA, the Netherlands and Spain

Taking to X, the transfer guru stated LA Galaxy, PSV Eindhoven and now Granada have all tabled loan proposals for Pellistri.

Pellistri has already spent two loan spells away from United at Spanish side Alaves. A third stint away looks to be on the cards, with Romano adding talks with Granada are scheduled to take place in the coming days.

Pellistri is under contract with United until the summer of 2025. The contract also contains a club option for an extra year, meaning United are under no pressure to cash in right here and now.

Nonetheless, the club have overseen several loan exits this month that contain options to leave the club outright.

Donny van de Beek’s loan to Frankfurt contains an option to buy worth €14m. Hannibal Mejbri’s loan switch to Sevilla crossed the line on Monday and contains a €20m buy option.

Pellistri could be next in line to leave Old Trafford via that route and if signing with Granada, he’d be joining the club Man Utd recently took a player from.

Left-back Alvaro Fernandez was at Granada for the full season on loan. However, United terminated the deal six months early in order to negotiate a separate loan agreement with Benfica that contains an option to buy worth roughly €6m.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd launch stunning Barcelona raid as Ratcliffe goes big; £68.9m bid tipped to be accepted