Man Utd await Jadon Sancho bids from two Prem rivals, as Euro suitor prepares move with major drawback

Manchester United may have to accept a loan offer for Jadon Sancho if they want Juventus to take the winger off their hands in January, according to a reporter.

Sancho is currently frozen out by Erik ten Hag after a public disagreement between the pair. It seems almost inevitable that the conclusion will be for Sancho to leave Man Utd in January. All that remains to be seen is where he goes and on what terms.

Juventus have established themselves as one of the main contenders to sign Sancho. However, according to Tribal Football reporter Rudy Galetti, they can only take him on loan.

Not only that, but they would not be able to afford to cover Sancho’s wages in full, which means they are likely to ask Man Utd to split the cost of paying his salary.

Whether or not Man Utd agree to that is up for question and will likely depend on how much pressure Ten Hag puts on them to get rid of Sancho. Reports have suggested they are willing to subsidise his loan exit.

Alternatively, Juventus could ask the 23-year-old to reduce his salary before making their move. Even if they remove Paul Pogba from their wage bill, the Serie A side would have to push the boat out to secure Sancho.

Man Utd still have the former Borussia Dortmund star under contract until 2026, with the option of a further year, but until he settles his differences with Ten Hag, he seems unlikely to add to his 82 appearances and 12 goals for the club.

Interestingly, Juventus is not the only potential destination for Sancho. In his column, Galetti has suggested that two ‘important’ Premier League rivals are keeping an eye on his availability.

The identities of those two clubs are sadly not revealed, but it would be intriguing to see Sancho get another chance in the English top flight.

He previously came through the Manchester City academy before uprooting to Dortmund in search of better development at senior level, which certainly paid off for him as he recorded 114 goal contributions from 137 appearances for BVB.

Sancho needs new challenge

Unfortunately, his return to English football has not hit the same heights. Now, one way or another, he needs a fresh start – and in all likelihood, that will mean turning his back on Man Utd.

But he will be hoping there haven’t been too many bridges burned so that his current employers can help him find the next step of his career.

If that is to be with Juventus, he could get his first opportunity to play in Serie A. Obviously, he is not the kind of player to shy away from a challenge abroad, as his spell with Dortmund demonstrated. Yet he would have to learn another side of the game in a different kind of league.

Furthermore, no European football would be on offer at Juventus this season while they sit UEFA competitions out due to their capital gains case.

