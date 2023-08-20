Man Utd await Saudi bid for star Ten Hag finds unreliable as exit becomes unblocked

Manchester United could sell French forward Anthony Martial to a club in Saudi Arabia this summer, according to a report.

Erik ten Hag has openly admitted that he struggles to rely on Martial because of his frequent injuries. Therefore, the time could be coming for him to leave Man Utd. After all, he has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mirror, Martial has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League. One suitor could be Al-Hilal, but their pursuit of Aleksandar Mitrovic from Fulham – not to mention the arrival of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain – has reduced their need for the Frenchman.

However, Saudi Pro League authorities have reportedly reassured Martial’s representatives that there are other clubs in the country who would be willing to offer terms to the 27-year-old.

Alternatively, he could be targeted by West Ham United, but financially, they would be blown away by bidders from the Middle East.

Either way, Ten Hag is willing to greenlight Martial’s departure from Man Utd after eight years at the club. Moreover, there will no longer be any pressure from above to prevent such a deal.

The Mirror points back to the fact that the club’s owners previously blocked Jose Mourinho from selling Martial because of Joel Glazer’s belief in the player.

But while the Man Utd takeover process drags on and Ten Hag looks to lay down the law for his Man Utd project, any exit for Martial would not be vetoed this time around.

Man Utd ready to move on from Martial

Martial has made 299 appearances for Man Utd since joining from Monaco, scoring 88 goals and adding 53 assists in that time.

He previously left the club on loan for Sevilla in 2022, but never stayed there on a permanent basis. Since Ten Hag’s appointment at Man Utd that summer, Martial has failed to last the full 90 minutes of any match.

If he could stay fit, Martial would almost be guaranteed more playing opportunities in Saudi Arabia, although he will have to weigh up if it is a move he wants to make in what should be the prime years of his career.

A move to West Ham instead would allow Martial to continue competing in the Premier League and also participate in the Europa League. But the money from the Gulf state, along with the growing sports project in the region, might resonate in its own way.

This year, players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Telles have gone to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League as their next club after Man Utd. Martial might be able to find his own opportunities over there too.

The transfer window in Saudi Arabia will remain open until September 20, giving Man Utd a chance to offload Martial even beyond the English deadline.

