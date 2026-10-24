Man Utd backed to appoint WORLD’S BEST MANAGER in ‘nutcase’ move

Manchester United have been backed to make a move for the world’s best manager by one of the club’s former assistants, though he did admit the manager would be a “nutcase” to accept the job.

Like clockwork, Man Utd are in turmoil yet again. The Red Devils appear to be on the cusp of sacking another manager, with Michael Carrick’s position in serious jeopardy after this weekend.

Carrick will remain in charge for the visit of Bournemouth on Sunday, but beyond that, a change is being contemplated.

Antonio Conte is among those linked, though on Friday, he railed against reports from Italy that claimed he’s in “advanced” discussions with the Red Devils.

Fabian Hurzeler has already decided he won’t take the job if United come calling. Hurzeler is content to see out what’s shaping up to be an incredible season at Brighton before re-evaluating his future.

Others Man Utd are taking a close look at include Julian Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe and Unai Emery.

But according to United’s former assistant manager, Benni McCarthy, the club should go all out for Luis Enrique.

Enrique is unquestionably the world’s best manager right now, having guided PSG to successive Champions League titles.

The Spaniard has also managed to get a team of superstars pressing like demons, and has ensured zero complacency has crept in despite boasting a squad now full of serial winners.

McCarthy – who worked as Erik ten Hag’s assistant between 2022-24 – was speaking to SportyTV when delivering his assessment of United’s managerial situation.

Man Utd should try for Luis Enrique – Benni McCarthy

He said: “[Carrick is] a young manager, and even if you go and change now, who are you going to get in his place?”

“For me, the most deserving manager that I would love to see at Man United is Luis Enrique, but he ain’t going to leave PSG. I wouldn’t do that if I were him.

“They have the money, but I think you’d be a nutcase if you left what is being built at PSG to come to Man United.”

McCarthy then took aim at United’s ownership and hierarchy, adding: “There’s no consistency because when you do well, you’ve only done well, not amazing.

“You have to recruit better; you have to add quality to the team that’s done well.

“Every single time some sort of stability comes, you see the following season there aren’t enough quality players brought in to create competition and strengthen the side.”

The former striker concluded: “We’ve (Man Utd) done well, so we keep the same team. We’ve got to provide competition for the players that we have.

“So that’s why they keep strengthening the team, and Man United don’t seem to do that very well when they’re on the back of a good season; then they rest on their laurels, and instead of adding to help those players now to elevate them, they just keep it the same.

“Then you have shortcomings in the new season, and everybody kind of seems to pass you by, and I think that’s what they need to try and change: a better recruitment structure and a more consistent basis.”

Appointing Enrique is a pipe dream for United, not least because he signed a new and improved contract extension at PSG in September. Enrique’s future is now tied to Europe’s No 1 club until 2030.

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