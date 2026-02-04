Man Utd backed to sign ‘cut-price’ striker better than Sesko, but there’s a HUGE drawback

Manchester United are being backed to spring the ‘cut-price’ signing of Jean-Philippe Mateta in the summer, though depending on what decision the Frenchman makes in the coming days and weeks, there could be a rather large drawback.

Mateta’s story was perhaps the most enthralling of all during the winter window, with the Crystal Palace striker looking set to leave then stay then leave then stay then leave and so on.

Ultimately, Mateta saw a fully agreed deadline day switch to AC Milan fall through. The Frenchman had failed a medical and after conducting two rounds of extensive further checks, Milan pulled the plug.

The issue for Mateta is with his knee, though it’s one that doesn’t prevent him from playing, and to a high standard too.

He will eventually need to undergo surgery to repair the issue and upon doing so, is expected to miss around three-four months of action.

However, precisely when Mateta undergoes the operation is down to him. And with the prospect of featuring for France in his very first World Cup on the horizon, Mateta might not wish to jeopardise his selection chances by missing the bulk of what’s left in the Premier League season.

Palace, meanwhile, followed through with the signing of the striker who was meant to serve as Mateta’s replacement – Jorgen Strand Larsen.

It leaves Mateta in a peculiar position, and complicating matters even further is the fact he’ll only have one year left on his deal come the summer. He’s already made it crystal clear he won’t pen fresh terms at Selhurst Park.

As such, it’s highly probable Mateta’s future will be a major talking point again in the summer. And according to the latest from The Daily Mirror, Man Utd could take a punt.

The Red Devils hold long-standing interest in Mateta who has proven himself one of the league’s most effective strikers over the past few years. He’s bagged 38 goals in the EPL in the last two-and-a-half campaigns.

The Mirror strongly suggested United could move for Mateta, and insisted it won’t cost all that much to seal a deal. Mateta turns 29 in June and as mentioned, would have just a year left on his contract.

Milan’s deal was worth roughly £30m and it stands to reason and agreement struck in the summer will be for less than that.

But of course, there’s the issue of the knee surgery and when that takes place. If Mateta waits until after the World Cup before undergoing the operation, then he’d miss several months at the start of the 2026/27 campaign.

There are plenty of pros and plenty of cons for Man Utd signing Mateta. He is proven in the Premier League – which INEOS are now prioritising – but at 29, would be by far and a way the oldest player the new regime have signed.

Because of his contract situation, he’ll be available for a fraction of his true value, but if undergoing surgery, won’t be available to select for several months.

Clearly, there’s plenty for Man Utd’s decision-makers to grapple with before they decide whether to roll the dice for Mateta.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd news – Another major exit / Double Forest raid…

In other news, Man Utd are already clearing the deck ahead of what’s shaping up to be a monumental summer window at Old Trafford, with Fabrizio Romano confirming another high profile star will follow Casemiro out.

Transfer insider, Dean Jones, has brought news of Elliot Anderson not being the only Nottingham Forest ace Man Utd are seeking to sign.

Elsewhere, United have moved to accelerate contract talks with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, with discussions pencilled in for this month, TEAMtalk understands.

Finally, reports state both Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee are in line to be part of the United exodus, and where they could go has been detailed.