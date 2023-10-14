Man Utd backed to sign electric winger who ‘bombards defences’ and will put Rashford, Antony to shame

A former Manchester United striker has urged the Red Devils to sign Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma who doesn’t share the same negative trait many of United’s current stars possess.

It’s been a turbulent start to the campaign at Old Trafford, with off-field issues mirroring their on-field fortunes.

The phrase feast or famine comes to mind when casting your eye on United’s results. Indeed, Erik ten Hag’s side are yet to draw this season, winning five and losing six of their first 11 matches across all competitions.

19 goals conceded suggests United’s main issue lays at the back. However, the club’s attacking options have also failed to ignite.

Marcus Rashford is the biggest culprit having notched just one goal in 10 appearances thus far. Rashford’s dramatic loss of form is surprising given he’s coming off the best season of his career to date last term.

With Mason Greenwood’s long-term future at the club uncertain and Jadon Sancho still frozen out, Man Utd may be in the market for a new wideman next summer.

One player understood to be in the club’s sights is Brighton and Japan ace, Kaoru Mitoma.

The 26-year-old has dazzled once again this year, providing three goals and three assists in eight league encounters so far.

Mitoma is under contract until 2025, though London World recently claimed a new five-year agreement has been sealed.

Official confirmation of an agreement is yet to arrive from Brighton, though an extension would simply serve to protect their investment, rather than block any future moves altogether.

Now, in quotes carried by the Manchester Evening News, former United striker, Louis Saha, urged Ten Hag to swoop for Mitoma.

Mitoma decisive where Man Utd wingers ‘overthink’ – Saha

Saha heaped lofty praise on the Japanese wideman and claimed his decisiveness when in possession is in stark contrast to what he sees from United’s frontline wingers.

“I would like to see Mitoma arrive at Old Trafford,” said Saha. “He’s a very exciting player and he never seems to have any doubt on the ball.

“He’ll bombard defences with offensive moves all the time, and I love his energy and the way he plays with a smile. Mitoma is great to watch, and his attitude would be perfect for any club.

“Some players think too much, but Mitoma relies on instinct. You can tell he’s worked very hard on the training ground to achieve this, and now he’s got to a point where he looks like a natural.

“Managers know exactly what they’re going to get from Mitoma, and he’d be a strong asset to any club.

“He’d be very exciting at Manchester United as they tend to have wide players who overthink. They play as if every defender is quicker than them, and that’s why they don’t often dribble or cross as much as they should.”

