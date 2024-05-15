Man Utd are ready to sell Mason Greenwood this summer with Barcelona among his suitors

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly put the wheels in motion to help Manchester United land a top striker target from Barcelona this summer – and plans to secure the signing of the player by offering Mason Greenwood in a straight swap deal.

The Red Devils opted to loan Greenwood out to Getafe for the season last summer after deciding it in the best interest of his career that had been put on ice for 18 months while he awaited a Crown Court trial for a number of serious charges. And while the case against was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service, Manchester United decided to let him resume his career in Spain with the capital club’s third side.

The move to Getafe certainly raised eyebrows, but the Spanish minnows quickly took the 22-year-old under their wing and he has been quick to make up for lost time with a number of excellent displays.

Indeed, Greenwood has scored 10 goals and chipped in with another six assists from a total of 33 matches; form which has attracted the attention of a number of big-hitting sides.

And with his United deal due to expire in June 2025, United’s minority shareholder Ratcliffe has admitted that a decision will be made on his long-term future come the end of the current campaign.

“It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made,” Ratcliffe said at a media briefing to mark the completion of his purchase of a minority stake in Man Utd.

Asked asked if the Greenwood situation would be a “fresh decision”, Ratcliffe said: “Yeah we will. Absolutely. We will make a decision, and we will justify it one way or the other.”

Mason Greenwood: Man Utd ready to let forward move on

Ratcliffe continued: “He’s on loan obviously, but he’s not the only one – we’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and we have to make a decision on, so we will do that.”

That has led to some speculation that United could offer Greenwood a fresh chance at Old Trafford next season, but the information we have obtained at TEAMtalk is that the Red Devils will look to move the player for the best price possible this summer. To that end, there will be no way back for Greenwood at United, with the player himself also keen to continue with his career overseas.

Despite that, TEAMtalk has learned that there is Premier League interest in Greenwood from two unnamed clubs.

But with the player’s preference to continue overseas, sources have indicated to us that Atletico Madrid are very much at the front of the queue for Greenwood’s signature.

Their chances have seemingly been strengthened by rival suitors Barcelona deciding against a move, with their focus very much turning towards the capture of Athletic Club’s brilliant winger Nico Williams.

However, with reports emerging on Tuesday that United are looking into a possible deal for Barcelona striker Vitor Roque, who has been made available for transfer, it’s now claimed that a potential swap deal is now up for discussion.

Ratcliffe proposes swap deal for unwanted Barcelona star

The Brazilian striker moved to Barcelona in January, having agreed to his signing in the summer window for a €60m fee from Athletico Paranaense.

Branded at the time as the next big striker prospect to come out of Brazil, Vitor Roque has since struggled to live up to that hype and has been limited to just 13 appearances for Barcelona, scoring just the two goals.

As a result, Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has already decided to move the striker on this summer, circulating his name to a number of would-be suitors.

And while Laporta will struggle to get back his full investment, there appears no shortage of sides considering an approach for the one-time capped Brazil international.

However, the first move has now come from Ratcliffe who is reported to be keen to bring the 19-year-old to Old Trafford to provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund next season.

And with reports in Spain claiming Laporta thinks he ‘made a very serious transfer blunder by signing the Brazilian’ it’s claimed Man Utd are ‘considering an exchange in which Greenwood would be the other protagonist’.

Furthermore, with Greenwood ‘not thinking about returning to Old Trafford’ in the summer, it’s claimed Man Utd ‘intend to take advantage of the fact that Barca has Greenwood on the agenda’.

A straight swap could provide a big solution for all parties with Ratcliffe seeing the move as a perfect option to increase their firepower next season.

United have only struck 52 goals in 36 games so far this season, some distance short of the Premier League’s top-scoring side, Arsenal, who have netted 93 times though having played a game more at the time of writing.