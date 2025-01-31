Manchester United are attempting to re-route Mathys Tel to Old Trafford despite an agreement being struck between Bayern Munich and Tottenham, and Ruben Amorim’s side are banking on two critical factors.

Tel, 19, has quickly become world football’s most in-demand striker. The talented Frenchman has decided to leave Bayern Munich amid dissatisfaction with his playing time. With Bayern giving the green light to an exit, a mad scramble for Tel’s signature has begun.

From just the Premier League, Man Utd, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have explored a move. Spurs have raced into the position of favourites after agreeing a deal worth €60m/£50m with Bayern Munich for Tel’s permanent transfer.

That news was broken in France by outlets Le Parisien and L’Equipe, and was quickly confirmed by publications and trusted sources around the world.

However, Ange Postecoglou cannot celebrate just yet, with Tel yet to agree personal terms with Spurs. Furthermore, numerous clubs including Man Utd are still engaging in active talks for Tel’s signing despite Tottenham’s club-to-club agreement with Bayern.

And according to fresh updates from Fabrizio Romano and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd retain serious hope of hijacking Spurs’ deal.

Plettenberg confirmed Man Utd are considering lodging a loan proposal after a fresh round of talks with the player’s agent. Romano stressed Tel is keeping Tottenham waiting so far and “needs some time to decide” his future.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Manchester United remain active in the race for Mathys Tel and have held new talks with his agent today.

“The Red Devils are reportedly considering a loan move. Bayern already have a verbal agreement with Tottenham over a permanent deal worth €60m.”

Also taking to X, Romano reported: “Tottenham have presented their project to Mathys Tel and his agent with game time as key factor.

“Spurs also had direct meeting with Bayern to guarantee €60m fee in case Tel decides to accept. Mathys needs some time to decide… with several clubs keen and in talks.”

As such, a Tel transfer to Tottenham remains hanging in the balance and two other reports have given huge encouragement to Man Utd.

Man Utd banking on Tel preference and favourable deal structure

According to journalist Paul O’Keefe, Tel’s favoured destination if leaving Bayern Munich is actually Man Utd.

“The boy wants Man Utd. Let’s see how Bayern play that,” reported O’Keefe on Thursday.

And with Tel hesitating on agreeing terms with Spurs, there does appear to be scope for Man Utd to succeed with a hijack attempt.

What’s more, Tel’s alleged preference for signing with Man Utd isn’t the only factor that could swing a deal Ruben Amorim’s way.

In a second update, Plettenberg also claimed Tel harbours ambitions of becoming a legend at current club Bayern Munich.

To achieve that aim, a loan exit that results in Tel returning to Bayern at season’s end would be the only viable outcome.

And with Tottenham seeking a permanent deal and Man Utd ready to launch a loan bid, United appear to hold yet another advantage.

“Tel has been informed but he has not yet made a final decision on whether he will accept Spurs’ offer,” added Plettenberg.

“Additionally, he has yet to decide whether he prefers a permanent transfer or a loan. Especially since Tel has repeatedly stated publicly that he wants to become a legend at Bayern one day.”

One guarantee Tel is known to be seeking is regular playing time. Given the continued poor performances put in by Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, receiving regular minutes at Old Trafford should not be a problem.

Latest Man Utd news – Kobbie Mainoo position change?

In other news, Amorim has strongly hinted Kobbie Mainoo could now be utilised in one of the two No 10 roles behind the striker moving forwards.

Speaking after the 2-0 victory over FCSB – in which Mainoo bagged a goal and assist playing in a more advanced role – Amorim said: “I can understand better my players and put together the Kobbie position today. We need time to understand the players.

“He was struggling a lot defending as a midfielder. Now more as a No 10 you could feel that he was so free playing the ball near the box and near the box is really good, the small connections.

“So I need time, we need time to work with the players to understand what is the best position for them.”

Mathys Tel desperate for minutes