Man Utd on alert to growing Barcelona belief for defender raid as Old Trafford scouts shortlist £50m Prem full-back

Manchester United could be bound for a defensive revamp in the summer transfer window as Barcelona plot a move for one of their centre-backs and Red Devils scouts take a look at an impressive Premier League right-back.

There’s also a feeling that United could revive their interest in a striker they missed out on in the summer to reinforce at the other end of the pitch.

BARCELONA SPY MARTINEZ DEAL

Man Utd are at risk of losing Lisandro Martinez to Barcelona after an update on the Argentine defender’s future.

Martinez is approaching the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, which could make him an opportunity for various sides unless United use their option to extend his stay until 2028.

Conversations could even take place over a longer-term deal, but until then, the risk of Martinez being poached will linger.

And according to CaughtOffside, some at Barcelona believe they can orchestrate a move for Martinez.

They would have to hit the right price point with United, who welcomed Martinez from Ajax in 2022 and consider the left-footed defender not for sale.

But the report hints Barcelona and other unnamed clubs are keen on Martinez, ready to offer him a new challenge away from Old Trafford.

All of Barcelona’s current centre-backs are right-footed, so Martinez could fill a gap in their squad.

His contract situation could give United something to worry about, but for now, they have a window of opportunity to step up their efforts to keep him.

After all, the transfer window is closed until the summer, so there are a few months ahead for United to try and make progress with Martinez’s contract.

At the age of 28, Martinez’s next deal should cover the rest of his peak years, meaning a big decision awaits him.

He has never played in LaLiga before, so Barcelona could be an intriguing new challenge, but they will have to be patient to find out their chances of sealing a deal.

Barcelona and United will already be expecting to hold talks with one another this summer to determine the future of Marcus Rashford, currently on loan with Hansi Flick’s side from the Red Devils.

UNITED SCOUTING BRENTFORD STAR

Elsewhere for their defence, Man Utd are among the clubs keeping tabs on Brentford right-back Michael Kayode, sources have confirmed.

Kayode is already on Manchester City’s radar as an alternative target to Newcastle’s Tino Livramento, but that isn’t the only way he could end up in Manchester, since United have joined the hunting pack – as have, coincidentally, Newcastle themselves.

TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey has revealed Man Utd have been scouting Kayode recently in case they decide to move on from Diogo Dalot in the summer.

Brentford believe Kayode is worth £50m or more and don’t feel under pressure to sell, given they only signed him from Fiorentina a year ago and he isn’t pushing for a move.

Furthermore, United would risk being up against the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich if the bidding began for Kayode.

But he is establishing himself as an option to keep an eye on if and when United opt to refresh their right-back options.

UNITED BACK ON DELAP TRAIL

At the other end of the pitch, United could also find themselves in the mix for Liam Delap if Chelsea make a ruthless call on him by the end of the season.

Sources have intimated to TEAMtalk that Delap is effectively playing for his future at Stamford Bridge over the second half of his debut season as a Chelsea player.

United were one of Delap’s previous admirers and we’ve had it confirmed that their interest still exists.

Chelsea are publicly backing Delap, but won’t keep the faith forever if he doesn’t meet their standards. So far, his spell with the club has been frustrating due to injuries.

Thus, United could compete for his signature if he is made available in the summer, although the likes of Newcastle, Everton, Brighton and Sunderland are also keeping tabs on the situation.

It may come down to who needs him most, with United currently relying on Benjamin Sesko as their main striker, with Joshua Zirkzee as his backup, after allowing Rasmus Hojlund to leave in the summer.

