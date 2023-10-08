Manchester United are ready to bring forward plans to sign Brazilian wonderkids Luis Guilherme and Lorran – but interest from their Premier League rivals Chelsea is likely to drive their combined fees to a staggering £95m.

Manchester United have invested around £290m since Erik ten Hag took charge at Old Trafford with a £216m outlay in his first summer followed by a spree of around £172m the summer window just gone. In that period, the Dutchman has tried to change the dynamic at Old Trafford in an effort to close the gap on all-conquering Manchester City.

However, despite a dramatic last-gasp 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday, United are a distant eight points off current leaders Tottenham and have been far from convincing in the opening weeks of the season. Indeed, speculation over Ten Hag’s future at United refuses to go away with Peter Schmeichel the latest to stick the boot in and suggesting United were lucky to claim all three points against the Bees.

Nonetheless, Ten Hag continues to plan for the future with the general consensus being that Ten Hag remains the right man for United. To that end, club officials are currently thought to not have any plans at the removal of the Dutchman from his position.

With planning continuing to go ahead, United are casting their eyes over a pair of Brazilian talents tipped to become major stars of the future.

To that end, Fabrizio Romano confirmed this week that both Guilherme and Lorran were very much on the club’s radar heading into 2024.

Romano told his YouTube channel: “Keep an eye also on Manchester United in South America because in recent weeks Manchester United, as I told you, sent their scouts, as well as Chelsea, to follow Lorran from Flamengo, this talented Brazilian boy.”

READ MORE ~ Man Utd at minus two: Ranking every Premier League club by how they’ve been affected by VAR in 2023-24

Chelsea interest in Brazilians could see Man Utd spend combined £100m

Romano continued: “Man Utd scouts were in attendance to follow this player. But from what I’m hearing, there is also one more player being monitored by Manchester United. This is Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras, one more Brazilian talent.

“Someone from Manchester United’s scouting department is travelling around Brazil to keep an eye on these players.

“Let’s see what is going to happen because, for example, on Luis Guilherme there are more than five important European clubs – from Germany, from England, from different countries – so, work in progress on that one.

“But let’s see what Man Utd will decide to do because they are scouting many players also in South America.”

The two players, both 17, have drawn plenty of admiring glances from clubs all around Europe. And aware of their growing prominence, both players have sizeable release clauses in their deals with Flamengo valuing Lorran at £43m and Palmeiras placing a prohibitive £52m exit clause in Guilherme’s deal.

Now, according to The Sun, United are ready to bring forward their plans to sign the duo in an effort to beat off the competition. And with Chelsea among those seemingly keen on Lorran in particular, United have learned it is unlikely there will be any discounts on their potential fees.

As a result, any combined deal will set United back the full release clause for the players, meaning the club will have to fork out £95m to bring the teenage duo to Old Trafford.

And with the combined deals slated for as soon as this January, Ten Hag will likely need to re-adjust, or put on ice, other transfer needs at Old Trafford. Indeed, the United boss remains keen to sign a new striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund, while the Red Devils are also very much keen on a new defender.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd offered serious Jadon Sancho transfer solution as Euro giants move to sign banished star in cut-price deal