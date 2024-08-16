Manchester United are reportedly in with a shout of signing a Manuel Ugarte alternative, while one of their fringe players is becoming more coveted with every day that passes.

Man United have tried to be aggressive during the summer transfer window, with signings such as centre-back Leny Yoro and striker Joshua Zirkzee for a combined £88m.

This week, they brought in Bayern Munich defensive pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui for a fee that could cost nearly £60m – and they hope to strengthen their squad further still.

Conversely, the Red Devils have failed to land top targets such as Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Joao Neves – who swapped Benfica for Paris Saint-Germain – and Uruguay international Ugarte.

The latter remains a PSG player, although reports suggest the defensive midfielder is keen to head to Old Trafford and the 23-year-old has agreed to personal terms with Erik ten Hag’s side.

Speculation mounted again about his future after being left out of PSG’s squad for their Ligue 1 opener against Le Havre on Friday (August 16).

While a Ugarte transfer could yet happen before the window slams shut late on August 30, United have been linked with another defensive midfielder.

Man Utd tracking Brazil international

According to Spanish publication AS, United and Aston Villa are ‘in the picture’ to sign Atalanta star Ederson Silva.

The report states the Red Devils are in ‘constant talks with all parties’ involved and he is an option if they fail to sign Ugarte.

However, he appears to be a man in demand. AS add he is wanted by Atletico Madrid, who reportedly had a £38m bid for the 25-year-old – whose contract expires in 2027 – rejected earlier this summer.

Moreover, back in June, Fabrizio Romano claimed Liverpool had made contact with the Brazilian’s entourage, but club-to-club talks had not occurred.

While that was a couple of months ago, in July, Ederson reportedly gave the Reds – who were unsuccessful in their bid to sign Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi – optimism about being able to strike a deal.

It remains to be seen if the midfielder, who made 53 appearances in all competitions as his Italian side stormed to a remarkable Europa League triumph in May, will move on from Atalanta or stay put this summer.

Defender may get Man Utd exit

One man who could be heading the opposite way is United defender Victor Lindelof. The 30-year-old has spent seven years at Old Trafford but he may be inching towards an Old Trafford departure.

The centre-back is out of contract next summer and TEAMtalk understands he is one of several players United are keen to move on in order to get a fee for him.

The Swedish international, who has made 259 appearances for the Red Devils to date, is reportedly a target for Fiorentina – who are keen to buy a new centre-back of their own.

While the defender is not likely to go for a large fee, due to his age and contract situation, one thing that will help United is competition for his services.

And according to German publication Frankfurter Rundschau, their wishes may be granted as Eintracht Frankfurt have joined the race to sign Lindelof.

The report adds the Bundesliga outfit are also in need of defensive reinforcements and the club’s director of football, Markus Krosche, is under pressure to deliver.