Manchester United are reportedly tracking Como winger Martin Baturina, which could throw fresh doubt on Marcus Rashford‘s Old Trafford future.

The Croatia international swapped Dinamo Zagreb for Cesc Fabregas’ side last summer, and after a slow start, he really found his feet at the Italian outfit.

The 23-year-old ended up scoring eight goals and adding four assists in 34 appearances for the Serie A side, and that has attracted Premier League interest.

Indeed, reports suggest that Man Utd, Tottenham and Aston Villa are in for the versatile attacker, who can play as a left winger, an attacking midfielder, a centre forward, and a central midfielder.

However, going by his comments heading into the World Cup, Baturina does not seem in any rush to leave Como – who qualified for next season’s Champions League. Nevertheless, if Man Utd, among others, bid for him, that could change the Croatian’s mind.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport in early June, “Playing in Serie A taught me a lot about discipline, concentration, and consistency. It’s a league that demands a lot from a midfielder like me, both tactically and mentally. I think this season has allowed me to grow considerably as a player.

“The atmosphere [at Como] was incredible all year, and I believe that spirit, combined with hard work and unity of purpose from the entire club, is what made such an extraordinary season possible.”

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Como’s resolve has been tested over Baturina, with Villa reportedly offering €55m (£46.6m) for his services earlier this summer.

The Italian team rejected that, with club president Mirwan Suwarso recently declaring that they are not under pressure to sell their prized assets.

He said, via Calciomercato, “If there is an offer, we listen. If we like it, we accept, but we are not afraid to refuse. Last summer we sent back an offer of 60 million for Assane Diao, I can’t say by whom. And in the winter also another 40 million for Jayden Addai.”

The report adds that Baturina, who was signed for €20m (£17m) a year ago, is wanted by Villa as they try and find a replacement for Morgan Rogers, who is set to join Chelsea for £117m.

Man United have ‘no intention’ of stopping at the signings of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, plus, they want Roma’s Manu Kone, too.

Finally, Roberto De Zerbi is said to want to enhance his attacking options despite Tottenham spending well over £200m this summer.

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The article claims that the English media believe €80m (£68m) could be enough to sign Baturina, whose Como contract runs until 2030. Whether that is the case is uncertain.

What does this mean for Marcus Rashford?

If Man Utd were to move for the Croat, where would this leave Rashford? After Barcelona decided against turning his loan deal into a £26m permanent transfer, he is set to return to Old Trafford after his summer break.

The 28-year-old showed signs of promise for England during the World Cup but the fact that Anthony Gordon was largely preferred on the left wing perhaps highlights why Barcelona chose to sign the Newcastle United man and not him.

Reports suggested that Man Utd were hoping to include Barcelona’s Marc Bernal in a Rashford deal, something the Catalan outfit quickly rejected. Ergo, they are still envisaging a future without Rashford on their books.

His £325,000 a week salary makes him Man Utd’s top earner, at a time when minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is eager to cut down on the club’s wage bill.

One thing that does work in Rashford’s favour is that manager Michael Carrick is said to be open to letting the forward back into the fold at the Red Devils.

That was in stark contrast to his predecessor, Rubin Amorim, who fell out of favour with Rashford within weeks of his arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

If Man Utd did move for Baturina, would that signal the end for Rashford at the Premier League giants? The Croatian can play as a No 10 but having him and Bruno Fernandes together seems a tad overcrowded.

Rashford and Baturina are not like-for-like players but if these reports are true, this could precipitate the former’s Man Utd exit.

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