Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all considering a move for Rosenborg youngster Sverre Halseth Nypan, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The 17-year-old has been dubbed as ‘the next Martin Odegaard’ by pundits and several top Premier League sides are keen to tie up a deal for him.

Nypan can play in centre-midfield, as a number 10 or as a centre-forward and is widely considered to be one of the most exciting prospects in Europe.

He broke into the Rosenborg first team as a 15-year-old in 2022 – becoming the club’s youngest-ever player. Nypan has made 51 appearances for the Norweigan side to date and has notched 10 goals and 10 assists so far.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that scouts from Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea have been keeping a close eye on the teenager’s performances this season.

The Premier League trio are all considering moves for the Norway under-18s international.

Journalist Christopher Michel reports that Nypan ‘is a fan of Man Utd’ and that could give the Red Devils an advantage in the race.

Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his ranks in the last two days of the window, with the signing of Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte set to be announced later today.

Man Utd could still make FOUR more signings

Ugarte’s impending announcement is likely to mean the Uruguayan international is available for Man Utd’s clash against bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday, but whether he is involved in the game remains to be seen.

Man Utd are also set to finalise the addition of 18-year-old Mali midfielder Sekou Kone in the next few hours.

As previously reported, the Red Devils are also weighing up a late move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Brentford have also been linked with Calvert-Lewin this summer, but the Toffees will only sell him if they can bring in a replacement.

Neal Maupay is set to join Marseille and that leaves Sean Dyche with just Calvert-Lewin and Beto as his fit striker options, with Youssef Chermiti sidelined with an injury.

Ten Hag wants an experienced striker to compete with young duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee and a move could materialise in the next 48 hours.

Nypan is a name for Man Utd fans to keep an eye out for but with Arsenal and Chelsea also keen, the race remains open at this stage.

It’s a move that cannot be completed until Nypan turns 18 in mid-December, but an agreement in principle could be reached in the very near future.

