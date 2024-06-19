Manchester United and Arsenal are both keen to reinforce in midfield this summer and reports suggest they’re ‘battling’ to sign the same LaLiga star.

The Red Devils are trying to find a buyer for Casemiro and the future of Christian Eriksen is also in doubt, whilst Sofyan Amrabat is set to return to Fiorentina following his loan.

As for Arsenal, Thomas Partey has been heavily linked with moves away from the Emirates for many months and he will need replacing should Mikel Arteta green light his exit.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, both clubs are interested in Valencia centre-mid Javi Guerra, who is touted to have a big future ahead of him.

The 21-year-old is considered one of the most exciting youngsters in LaLiga and made 36 league appearances in 2023/24, scoring four goals and making one assist.

Guerra has a huge £85m release clause in his contract – which is valid until 2027 – but Valencia are reportedly willing to listen to lower offers.

This has caught the attention of Man Utd and Arsenal who are seriously considering launching offers for Guerra in the coming weeks.

Valencia to accept cut-price fee for Javi Guerra

Sport’s report claims that Valencia would allow Guerra to leave for £25m this summer, making him relatively cheap for a player with his potential.

They add that Man Utd view him as a replacement for Casemiro and potentially others too, as Kobbie Mainoo is the ‘only midfielder exempt from a sale this window.’

Guerra fits into Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s philosophy and plan to bring hot prospects to Old Trafford so it’s no surprise to see him on the INEOS chief’s radar.

Mason Greenwood has also been heavily linked with Valencia so he could be part of the discussions between Man Utd and the Spanish side.

Arsenal are also admirers of Guerra but it’s worth noting that they are considering a few different midfield targets.

As we have consistently reported, Everton star Amadou Onana is one player the Gunners like and he looks set to leave Goodison Park in the near future.

The Toffees will demand £50m for the Belgian international and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are willing to pay that much for him, amid rival interest from Aston Villa.

Guerra would cost just half the price of Onana and like the Everton star, is young and can play in a number six or number eight role in midfield.

It will be interesting to see whether Man Utd or Arsenal launch a concrete offer for Guerra in the near future, as the report suggests.

The duo will have to move quickly to get a deal done as top clubs from around Europe – including Barcelona – are also keeping tabs on him.

