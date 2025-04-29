A stunning report has claimed Manchester United and not Arsenal will be the ones to sign Viktor Gyokeres, and how much a deal will cost and the reasons behind their breakthrough have emerged.

Man Utd remain on course to sign Matheus Cunha in a £62.5m switch from Wolves. Cunha has been convinced to join and is on board with the move even if the Red Devils do not have Champions League football on offer next season.

Talks on personal terms are understood to be at the final stages and United intend to trigger the Brazilian’s release clause.

Cunha is expected to line up in one of the two slots behind the striker in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. As such, a new striker will also arrive and according to an eye-catching update from Football Insider, it’ll be Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres.

The outlet declared Gyokeres to Man Utd is a ‘done deal’, with the club ‘confident’ they’ll ‘finalise an agreement’.

Amorim – who previously managed Gyokeres in Lisbon – was then stated to have played a starring role in the alleged progress made behind the scenes.

The report added: ‘sources say the forward’s relationship with Amorim has now swung the deal in United’s favour and there is a growing confidence they will complete his signing.’

Gyokeres’ four-goal haul last time out against Boavista brought his tally for the season to a remarkable 52 goals in 48 matches. The Swede has also provided 12 assists in that time.

Regarding cost, Gyokeres’ deal with Sporting contains a release clause worth €100m, though he can be signed for a much reduced fee.

A ‘verbal pact’ made between Gyokeres, his agents and Sporting’s hierarchy can see the striker leave for a figure in the €65m-€70m range.

The pact was made between all parties in exchange for Gyokeres agreeing to remain in Lisbon for the 2024/25 season.

Are Man Utd really signing Viktor Gyokeres? What about Arsenal?

FI are strong in their claims, though trusted sources like David Ornstein have insisted Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap is actually Man Utd’s No 1 striker target.

Delap can now be signed for just £30m following confirmation of Ipswich’s relegation to the Championship.

Regarding Gyokeres, the Sporting hitman is understood to be Arsenal’s preferred striker option amid a growing acceptance Alexander Isak is out of reach.

Gyokeres is the top target of new sporting director, Andrea Berta, and as recently as last week FI claimed the Gunners were ‘leading the race’ for his signature.

Until a more respectable source weighs in on Man Utd’s alleged move for Gyokeres it may be wise for Red Devils fans to not celebrate too early.

