Man Utd have pulled off a coup in the transfer market

Manchester United will sign a highly-rated striker after multiple sources including Fabrizio Romano confirmed an agreement has been struck, and further details in the coup have also come to light.

United owners INEOS have taken a sledgehammer to the club’s transfer policy since taking control in 2024. Gone are the days of making ‘Hollywood’ signings of superstar names at the tail-end of their careers.

Instead, Man Utd are focused on signing younger stars who, ideally, will spend the best years of their career at Old Trafford.

Another change has seen Man Utd ramp up their efforts to sign the brightest prospects across the globe. Teenage starlets like Ayden Heaven, Sekou Kone and Chido Obi have been banked, and multiple sources now state young striker Enzo Kana-Biyik will follow suit.

Per reporter Christopher Michel, Kana-Biyik to Man Utd is now a “done deal.”

Taking to X, the journalist stated: “Done Deal: Enzo Kana-Biyik has signed a long-term-contract with Man Utd.

“United beat off competition from Chelsea, Monaco and PSG. PSG in particular wanted him, as his two brothers play there in the academy. But he said yes to Man Utd.”

Contract length, Man Utd plans revealed

Kana-Biyik, 18, is currently on the books of Le Havre, though as stated, will now head to Man Utd on a free transfer despite the fierce competition for his signature from PSG specifically.

Confirming United’s coup, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano added on X: “Manchester United have agreed deal to sign talented 18 year old striker Enzo Kana-Biyik from Le Havre, as planned.”

The reporter then revealed the length of contract that has been agreed, with the frontman accepting a five-year deal with an option for a sixth season.

“Kana-Biyik, set to sign documents soon then deal will be announced as one more signing for the future,” continued Romano. “Contract until 2030 plus option, as @cmoffiziell (Christopher Michel) reports.”

Regarding United’s plans for Kana-Biyik, Le Parisien stated a loan to Swiss Super League side, Lausanne-Sport, has already been pencilled in. Lausanne-Sport are owned by INEOS.

The report read: ‘[Man Utd] has a clear plan for his progression and will not immediately incorporate him into his first team.

‘Also according to our information, Enzo Kana-Biyik will play next season at FC Lausanne-Sport, a club owned by INEOS – like Man Utd.’

