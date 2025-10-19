Manchester United beating Liverpool has seriously increased the chances Ruben Amorim will stay in charge at Old Trafford for the full season, with TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones reacting to the statement win.

Man Utd have largely had a tough time under Amorim, but it was their turn to pile the misery on Liverpool, picking up a 2-1 away victory at Anfield – arguably the best result of the Amorim era. The result was Liverpool’s fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions and means United are now just two points behind them in the Premier League.

Virgil van Dijk was among four top stars who did not turn up for Liverpool, while the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens all starred for the visitors.

Mbeumo left the home crowd stunned when he fired United in front just one minute into the game, getting in behind Van Dijk before sending a right-footed effort past Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool thought the referee should have pulled it back for a foul on Alexis Mac Allister in the build-up, as he had picked up a head injury following an aerial duel with Mbeumo and Van Dijk. But the goal stood and United held onto their lead until half time.

The Red Devils rode their luck at times, with Cody Gakpo hitting the post and Lammens saving a one-on-one from Alexander Isak.

But United could have doubled their lead too when Bruno Fernandes hit the post when he really should have scored in the 24th minute.

Liverpool went all-out attack in the second half and their pressure finally paid off in the 78th minute when Gakpo finished from close range after good work from substitutes Florian Wirtz and Federico Chiesa.

However, United went back in front six minutes later when a sublime Fernandes cross found Harry Maguire at the back post, who rose above Ibrahima Konate to head into the far corner.

Gakpo missed a late sitter as United held on to record their first ever back-to-back league wins under Amorim.

Sources state that the Portuguese is now in a much stronger position to continue his project at United, despite facing plenty of criticism in recent months.

“It is the sort of statement win that he has been crying out for, and it should not be underestimated just how important it is to keeping him in the job for the foreseeable future,” Jones said.

“We reported during the international break how the club had resisted the temptation to draw up a list of potential successors to him, and that was because they truly want him to succeed and did not want him to feel any pressure coming back into the domestic calendar.

“The games that would come before the next international break are very important and to get a win in the opening one at Liverpool is huge.

“Given what I have heard recently about the club’s intentions I now see that he is safe for a while. I do not think he will be in danger again anytime soon.

“He has to remain in touch with the Champions League places as part of the club ambitions for the season being reached and given he is now two points behind the reigning champions, this is totally fine.

“Obviously, there will still be the potential for a bad spell at some point in the campaign, but there is much more chance that Amorim gets the chance to now see out the full season and lay down a marker as to why he deserves to be the boss of this team long-term. Especially with the club planning to support him even further in the next transfer window.”

United will now look to build on the result when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford next weekend. Although, the more cautious United fans will not want to get too ahead of themselves, particularly after what happened at Brentford last month.

Right now, Amorim will not care about that, and will be buoyed by the fact his United side have finally secured a truly memorable win.

Man Utd news: Takeover latest; huge Lammens praise

Meanwhile, David Beckham has beaten two other icons to become the proposed face of a UAE takeover bid.

Lammens put in another top performance at Anfield, following his impressive debut against Sunderland.

United have been told the 23-year-old could incredibly become ‘the best in the world’.