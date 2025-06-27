Tottenham have conceded defeat in the race to sign Bryan Mbeumo, with Manchester United the only club left standing amid a comprehensive update on the ongoing transfer saga.

Bryan Mbeumo is on course to leave Brentford this summer, though not on the cheap. The livewire attacker only has one year remaining on his contract but the Bees hold a club option for an extra 12 months. As such, and effectively tied down for two more years, Brentford are holding out for a premium sum.

Mbeumo has made no secret of his desire to sign for Man Utd and that is music to the ears of Ruben Amorim.

The United boss wants to field Mbeumo alongside Matheus Cunha in the two No 10 roles behind the striker.

Tottenham emerged as a credible threat to Man Utd’s plan, especially in the wake of Thomas Frank – Mbeumo’s former manager at Brentford – replacing Ange Postecoglou.

However, a fresh and comprehensive update from The Athletic’s David Ornstein has shed new light on the transfer saga.

Firstly, Ornstein insisted Spurs are denying they’ve ever tabled a bid for Mbeumo this summer.

That is not to say Spurs don’t admire the player, but reports of Tottenham thundering in with an offer are not accurate, according to club sources.

Furthermore, Ornstein declared Tottenham are ‘no longer pursuing the situation.’ That stance will only change if Man Utd fail to seal a deal of their own.

Exact Man Utd bid revealed, but it wasn’t enough

The Red Devils have launched two separate bids thus far. The first was worth £45m plus £10m in add-ons. The second was described as being in excess of £60m, though exact details were scarce.

The report has provided clarity on United’s second bid, claiming it comprised of £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons.

The total value of the offer is £62.5m and that is the exact amount it cost to sign Cunha from Wolves. Brentford are believed to value Mbeumo at £70m, though have been using the £62.5m Man Utd paid for Cunha as a measuring stick.

Ornstein noted United’s second bid has been rejected, though talks between the clubs are continuing.

One figure who’ll certainly hope a decisive third bid is tabled is Mbeumo himself.

Ornstein stressed the left-footer has ‘informed Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur of his decision to sign for Manchester United if he makes a transfer this summer.’

As such, all eyes are on whether United launch a new and improved third bid, or whether they stick to their £62.5m figure and simply offer a higher proportion of the sum up front.

Another way in which Man Utd might be able to get the green light from Brentford is to make the add-ons involved more easily achievable.

In any case, what is clear is Man Utd do have the wriggle room to sign Mbeumo without selling players first.

Ornstein concluded: “Funds are said to be available for Manchester United to secure the former Troyes attacker without requiring sales in advance.

“However, they plan to remain disciplined and avoid overpaying for players in the market.”

