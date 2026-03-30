Manchester United legend David Beckham has explained why he thinks Michael Carrick is “exactly” the right fit to be the permanent manager.

Carrick is currently Man Utd’s interim manager and he has done a wonderful job, having won seven of his ten games in charge.

This form places Man Utd as a firm favourite for Champions League qualification, while we understand Carrick is now the leading candidate to be their next permanent manager after the club declined the chance to pursue two leading Spanish managers.

And Beckham thinks the Red Devils would be making the right move by appointing Carrick, with the fellow club legend listing several reasons why he would be the correct for fit for the club.

“Yeah, I must admit, the last few months have been a lot more comfortable than the last 10 years, to be honest,” Beckham said on talkSPORT.

“It’s been tough over that time. But I think Michael’s got experience. I think he’s got a calmness about him that he’s brought into the club.

“He knows the club. He knows the players. He knows the way Man United play and the way Man United should play.”

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When will Man Utd make a final decision on Carrick?

Beckham added: “I’ve always liked Michael as a coach. When you look at him, there’s a calmness.

“There’s, on the side of the pitch, there’s, I don’t want to say elegance because I’m not sure that’s the right thing to say, but there’s an elegance in the way he is, whether it’s the way he celebrates, whether it’s the way he gets angry.

“You know, all of those things are important in a manager. And I think that the way he’s got the team and brought the team together has been, has been incredible. And I think as a United fan, it’s exactly what we needed.”

The Red Devils have been linked with a wide array of possible replacements for Carrick, but they have already missed out on Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti, which leaves a severe lack of elite successors on the market.

We have also reported that INEOS have opted to cool their interest in two other alternatives, but club chiefs will not be tempted to make the final call on their next permanent manager before the end of this season.

Regardless, it is looking increasingly likely that Carrick will be Man Utd’s manager beyond this season, and it would be hard to argue that this would not be deserved if/when his side qualifies for the Champions League.

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We have also revealed that the Red Devils are ‘actively exploring’ a blockbuster move for Chelsea sensation Cole Palmer, with the club ‘intrigued’ by the signing.

However, Man Utd could miss out on leading midfield target Sandro Tonali because Arsenal’s interest in the Newcastle United star is stronger than it seems.

Still, United may get revenge on Arsenal by beating their Premier League rivals to another midfield signing.