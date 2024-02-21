Man Utd become dream next club for newly available manager as Ten Hag looks over his shoulder

Manchester United may have Erik ten Hag in place as their manager currently, but a former Champions League winner has now thrown his hat into the ring in case Sir Jim Ratcliffe decides to shake things up.

Ratcliffe has completed his acquisition of a 27.7% stake in Manchester United and will now be looking to establish their structures for long-term success, including decisions about key personnel.

Dan Ashworth is in line to take a role as their sporting director, but could there be a change in the dugout too?

Manager Ten Hag was facing serious scrutiny earlier this season, despite winning the Carabao Cup in his debut term with Man Utd.

Ten Hag only has a contract until the end of next season at Old Trafford, so will have to deliver some more consistency to prove he is the right man for the job in the long term.

If not, there could be a high-profile candidate waiting in the wings to replace him, according to Bild‘s Head of Football, Christian Falk.

Covering Thomas Tuchel’s upcoming departure from Bayern Munich, Falk has revealed that the former Chelsea boss is targeting a return to the Premier League.

And more specifically, Man Utd ‘is the club he always was interested in’, according to his compatriot journalist.

Falk is not the only source suggesting a return to English football is likely for Tuchel. Closer to home, the Daily Telegraph is painting a similar picture.

A report by their correspondent, Matt Law, indicates his ‘preference’ is to come back to England – and that there is a ‘possibility’ that Ratcliffe will be looking for a new Man Utd manager.

What other jobs could Tuchel consider?

Other jobs speculated for Tuchel by the Telegraph even include the England national team job, as well as the upcoming Liverpool vacancy.

Like Bayern, Liverpool already know they will have a new manager next season after announcing Jurgen Klopp’s decision to step down in the summer.

The main name linked with Liverpool so far is their former midfielder Xabi Alonso, who ironically is the man who looks set to end Bayern’s dominance in the Bundesliga by leading Bayer Leverkusen towards the title.

That could lead to Alonso being targeted as a Tuchel successor by Bayern, where he also used to play – in which case Tuchel could look at the Liverpool vacancy and hope there is mutual interest.

But if Bild are to be believed, Man Utd is the destination Tuchel really has his eyes on.

Whether it is with them or not, he might be in luck regarding his desire to manage in England again. As the Telegraph reflects, Tuchel is still viewed favourably in England despite how his Bayern side have fallen off the pace in Germany.

Tuchel previously took Chelsea all the way to the Champions League final and won the competition with them in 2021. None of their managers since have come anywhere near enjoying the success he had in west London.

The 50-year-old could come back to haunt Chelsea for their decision to make him the first managerial casualty of the Todd Boehly era if he ends up succeeding with another club in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports Germany expert Florian Plettenberg has highlighted the prospect of Tuchel aiming for the vacancy at Barcelona, in the wake of Xavi’s decision to step down at the end of the season.

Per Plettenberg, Tuchel is ‘on the list’ for Barcelona and would be ‘very open’ to taking over there – although it is reiterated that he can ‘imagine’ coming back to the Premier League.

For now, his focus will have to be on his remaining commitments with Bayern, also in an attempt to protect his reputation.

The Telegraph suggests there is a chance Bayern could send Tuchel packing sooner than planned if he can’t guide them into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayern have a one-goal deficit to overturn from the first leg of their last-16 clash with Lazio.

It was only by the skin of their teeth that Tuchel’s Bayern retained their Bundesliga title last season and they will have their work cut out to end the Tuchel era on a high.

