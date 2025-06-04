Chelsea are working to snatch a top transfer target away from Liverpool and if they succeed, Manchester United could sign the player he’ll force out, according to reports.

Chelsea will once again be amongst the biggest spenders this summer and have already wrapped up an agreement to sign Liam Delap for £30m.

However, despite confirming Delap’s deal on Wednesday night, the 22-year-old could quickly be usurped by another new frontman.

Sky Germany revealed The Blues are pushing to verbally agree personal terms with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike right now.

The Frenchman is also a wanted man up at Liverpool, though it’s Chelsea who are stepping on the accelerator while Liverpool are pre-occupied with closing deals for Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz.

TEAMtalk has been informed Ekitike would be installed as Chelsea’s starter if brought to Stamford Bridge. That would relegate Delap to number two before he’s kicked a ball, though there’s another player who would be affected too.

Nicolas Jackson could be sold if Delap AND Ekitike arrive. According to the latest from Chelsea reporter, Si Phillips, Man Utd believe Jackson will have the green light to leave in that scenario.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new starting striker after losing out to Chelsea for Delap.

Their aim is to sell Rasmus Hojlund and field a new No 9 at the tip of the attack, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo scheming in the dual No 10 roles just behind.

READ MORE: Man Utd leave Rasmus Hojlund in limbo as agent pushes for Old Trafford exit – sources

United do hold interest in Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres, though both frontmen would cost far more than Jackson and once Cunha and Mbeumo are signed, further arrivals will hinge on player sales.

As such, Jackson would represent a cost-effective option with Premier League experience, just as Delap once did.

Could Man Utd really sign Nicolas Jackson?

Jackson has shone in spells since joining Chelsea in a £32m switch from Villarreal two summers ago.

He’s notched a respectable 30 goals in 78 matches for the club, though his troubles with the offside trap and wasteful finishing have prevented the Senegalese from being an unqualified success.

The fact Chelsea are seeking to sign not one but two new strikers speaks volumes and the expectation is Jackson will be allowed to leave if a double arrival is completed.

Online outlet FootballTransfers reported in May that Man Utd had launched an early approach for Jackson.

The latest from Phillips confirmed United remain interested in signing the 23-year-old.

How much Chelsea would command was not hinted at in either report.

