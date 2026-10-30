Man Utd: Ben Jacobs reveals Michael Carrick sack bombshell as internal verdict on next manager surfaces

Michael Carrick has come under intense pressure at Man Utd.

Michael Carrick reportedly has a “break clause” in his Manchester United contract, while there is a leading contender to replace him.

Carrick is on incredibly thin ice at Man Utd after two wins in 12 matches at the start of this season.

Many expected Man Utd chiefs to sack Carrick after back-to-back heavy losses to Como and AFC Bournemouth, but they have opted to stick with the club legend for this weekend’s match against Chelsea at least.

We have shed light on the likely sack date for Carrick ahead of the Chelsea match, with Aston Villa boss Unai Emery among those linked with Man Utd as a potential replacement and a “break clause” to make the current boss’ exit smoother.

Emery would deserve the move but would perhaps be foolish to accept, and journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed the Red Devils have little chance of luring him from Aston Villa.

When asked about the chances of Emery joining Man Utd, Jacobs told United Stand: “Really difficult, because the people hiring would have to make sacrifices!

“The challenge with Emery is this is not a kind of manager who you can go to and say we’re Manchester United, we’re offering you more money and it’s a step up, because he sees Villa as the pinnacle! He’s got control in the market and over the culture!

“If you come to a manager like that and say we’ll give you a sporting director, we’ll give you the culture that you want and for Emery that would mean bringing in his own sporting director, so how do you navigate the balance [with Jason Wilcox].”

On the potential terms for Carrick’s exit, Jacobs added: “Michael Carrick has a break clause, so if they part ways he’ll be paid out for the season and that’s it.”

Ben Jacobs reveals Man Utd internal verdict on Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe

Man Utd are also linked with a host of other candidates, with technical director Jason Wilcox preferring Howe and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell wanting Nagelsmann.

Jacobs has also named four other options for Man Utd, though they have internally decided to favour Howe over Nagelsmann.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “Michael Carrick remains under pressure.

“He’s got Chelsea. If he can get a positive result there, the expectation is that he’ll get Roma and Aston Villa, and then there’s an international break.

“There is Julian Nagelsmann, who’s behind Howe at the moment in terms of internal thinking if they do make a change.

“Antonio Conte, Cesc Fabregas, Unai Emery, Fabian Hurzeler, all names that have been discussed.”