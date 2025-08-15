Roma have tabled the most lucrative bid for Jadon Sancho this summer and multiple sources now expect Manchester United to complete a deal.

Much was expected of Sancho when Man Utd paid Borussia Dortmund £73m four summers ago. Sancho had lit up the Bundesliga when playing alongside the likes of Marco Reus, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland, though could not replicate his heroics at Old Trafford.

Sancho’s record with Man Utd stands at 83 games played, 12 goals scored and just six assists provided.

The 25-year-old has not proven value for money and loan spells back at Dortmund and then Chelsea suggested the writing was on the wall.

Man Utd informed Sancho he had no future at the club once last season ended and with just over a fortnight remaining in the window, his exit is finally taking shape.

News broke on Thursday of Roma launching a loan proposal for Sancho. The offer contains a conditional obligation to buy worth £20m. According to Fabrizio Romano, the conditions that trigger the obligation are easily achievable.

A fresh update from Romano on Friday morning strongly suggested Man Utd will accept the proposal. Furthermore, Sancho is actively engaging in talks with Roma on personal terms.

“AS Roma confident to get green light from Manchester United for Jadon Sancho deal,” wrote Romano on X.

“£20m loan with obligation bid sent yesterday seen as the best proposal received by United for the English winger so far.

“Jadon’s camp also in direct talks with Roma over salary.”

Man Utd making sizeable loss in merciful exit

Romano’s confidence a deal will get done was backed up by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

Also taking to X, he wrote: “AS Roma are now going all-in for Jadon Sancho. The deal would be a loan with an obligation to buy.

“Manchester United have received an official offer. Total package: currently around €23 million.

“MUFC are reviewing the offer. Overall, it looks good. Deal possible.”

Man Utd banked £5m from Chelsea when the Blues aborted their permanent move for Sancho earlier this summer.

Chelsea’s own conditional obligation to buy for a fee worth roughly £25m was activated, though Enzo Maresca’s side could abandon the move if paying £5m.

And after failing to convince Sancho to accept a significant pay cut, Chelsea pulled the plug.

As such, Man Utd are now expected to collect a total of £25m from Sancho’s departure if his Roma move goes through (£5m from Chelsea, £20m from Roma in 2026).

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫️ Huge Garnacho breakthrough coming as Chelsea strong-arm Man Utd

🔴⚫️ ‘Late’ Man Utd attempts to derail big Liverpool transfer revealed

🔴⚫️ Man Utd ‘regretting poor decision’ over €50m Real Madrid star who’s ‘making waves’ – report

GO DEEPER: Why Roma want Sancho and where he’d fit in

By Samuel Bannister

A move abroad has always been under consideration for Sancho after he was returned to Manchester United following his loan spell with Chelsea.

Most of his best football in his career so far came in Europe, when he played for Borussia Dortmund. But how would he fare in Italy?

After links with the likes of Juventus, Roma have emerged as contenders for Sancho’s signature. If he went there and performed like their last two signings from United – Nemanja Matic and Chris Smalling – they’d be happy.

As they embark on a new era with Gian Piero Gasperini as head coach, Roma will be building from a 3-4-2-1 formation this season.

It’s a similar setup to what they’ve used in recent seasons, which has led to them reducing their number of wingers in favour of attacking midfielders who tuck inside rather than playing too far towards the touchline.

They now want to mix up what they have behind the striker, looking for an increase in pace – which has prompted them to open talks for Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey – and goal contributions.

While they began their Bailey pursuit first, the Jamaica international is a left-footed winger, and Roma have been prioritising a right-footed winger all summer, given they already have Paulo Dybala, Matias Soule and Tommaso Baldanzi, compared to the ageing Stephan El Shaarawy as a right-footer.

Sancho is right-footed, so could fill the left-sided no.10 role where there’s a major vacancy. He has also expressed a preference for playing infield before, so could fit in nicely with a system still reliant on hybrid attacking midfielders/wingers.

The main concern for Roma would be whether his salary would be sustainable, but tactically, there does seem to be a place for him in their evolution.