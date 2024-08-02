Manchester United have suffered a surprise rejection after a joint bid to sign Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui was rejected by Bayern Munich, and the development has caused mass bewilderment all around.

Mazraoui, 26, and De Ligt, 24, were both told to find new clubs ahead of the summer transfer window opening its doors. The pair have been deemed surplus to requirements by Bayern Munich and Man Utd registered their interest in bringing both players to Old Trafford.

Mazraoui is viewed as an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has verbally agreed personal terms with West Ham.

Talks between the Hammers and Man Utd regarding the transfer fee and payment structure are now underway. Man Utd hope to collect a fee in the £15m-£18m range.

De Ligt, meanwhile, has been lined up as Man Utd’s second signing in the centre-back position.

Leny Yoro has already joined from Lille, though after losing Raphael Varane to free agency and selling Willy Kambwala to Villarreal, De Ligt is a wanted man too.

Both De Ligt and Mazraoui have agreed personal terms with Man Utd. The pair will sign five-year contracts with a club option for sixth seasons if completing their moves.

Furthermore, the Guardian as well as reports in France recently reported Man Utd had agreed a fee of roughly £20m (including add-ons) with Bayern for Mazraoui.

However, according to a fresh update from the Athletic’s David Ornstein, Man Utd have attempted to sign Mazraoui and De Ligt via a joint bid.

Bayern rejection sparks mass bewilderment

But to the bemusement of Man Utd as well as the two players and their camps, Bayern have rejected the bid.

Exactly how much Man Utd put on the table wasn’t revealed, though Ornstein stated ‘there was optimism at United and among the players’ representatives that this would satisfy Bayern’s expectations.’

But to their surprise, Bayern turned the offer down and informed Man Utd they must raise their bid.

Agent Rafaela Pimenta – who represents both Mazraoui and De Ligt – is also said to be baffled at Bayern’s rejection.

The inference is Man Utd have made what many believe to be a fair offer for the two stars, though Bayern perhaps sense an opportunity to squeeze even more out of the English giant.

There is no suggestion that Man Utd will walk away from signing either player, though Sir Jim Ratcliffe has repeatedly insisted the days of Man Utd overpaying in the market are over.

All eyes will now be on how Man Utd respond. They could simply raise the stakes with a new joint bid, or could attempt to sign the players individually and not via the same deal.

If sold in a standalone deal, Bayern reportedly value De Ligt at €50m/£42.5m.

