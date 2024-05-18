Manchester United have been told one of their big-money signings has made them “suffer”, amid links with a possible summer transfer exit.

United have spent hundreds of millions on players in recent years but they appear to be worse off than ever under current manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils forked out more than £150m on Jadon Sancho and Antony but the wingers have been major flops since arriving at Old Trafford in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

United currently sit eighth in the Premier League and if they lose to Brighton on Sunday, they will register their worst-ever Premier League points total (57) – with the current record-breaker held by their 2021/22 side (58).

While injuries have not helped their cause, with the likes of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Tyrell Malacia having lengthy spells on the sidelines, many players simply have not been good enough.

Arguably, one such example is Casemiro. The Brazil international arrived with much fanfare in August 2023 for a whopping £70m from Real Madrid and although he starred for the Red Devils last season, he has been a shadow of himself this term.

Indeed, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes the 32-year-old’s days at the top of the game are basically over and urged him to move on from United.

‘The football has left him’

After the Red Devils’ 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace earlier this month, he said on Sky Sports: “Casemiro should know tonight as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level – the next two [Premier] league games and the [FA] cup final – then he should be thinking I need to go to the MLS or Saudi.

“I’m deadly serious – his agent, the team of people around him, they need to tell him: this has to stop. We are watching one of the greats of the modern time, playing in the best midfields we have seen who have dominated Europe – him holding, [Toni] Kroos to one side, [Luka] Modric to the other was one of the best midfields.

“It could easily go up against the Barcelona midfield that we all loved of [Sergio] Busquets, Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta. So he’s been an absolute great. I am nowhere near on a level of what that man has achieved, [winning] Champions Leagues, playing for Brazil and Real Madrid.

“But I always remember something when I retired myself, and there was a saying I always remember as a footballer: ‘Leave the football, before the football leaves you’. The football has left him – at this top level. He needs to call it a day at this level of football and move.”

United have ‘suffered’ with Casemiro

Now, former Watford striker Troy Deeney has echoed similar sentiments about the midfielder – who has been dropped from Brazil’s squad for this summer’s Copa America.

The ex-Birmingham City man laid into the former Sao Paulo star, who has recently played as a centre-back due to United’s injury issues, saying he stood out as this season’s most disappointing performer.

He told The Sun: “Casemiro. I never expected him to have the legs or to run around everywhere, or to be the best defensive midfielder in the world.

“What I did expect was for him to use his vast experience and know-how at Manchester United to get them through tough times and to be a consistent presence. He has been anything but — and United have suffered massively as a result.”

Saudi Arabia move on the cards

Incidentally, TEAMtalk previously revealed that United are looking to offload Casemiro this summer.

It appears the most likely move would be to the Saudi Pro League, with our sources confirming the experienced midfielder was ‘offered’ to Cristiano Ronaldo’s side Al-Nassr in January.

Negotiations are understood to be continuing with Casemiro’s entourage and he is ‘open’ to accepting a new challenge elsewhere.

It may be best for United and the Brazilian to part ways in an effort to get a transfer sum for him.