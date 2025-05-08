Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has opened up on his immediate and long-term aims in the game amid claims he will be the subject of a huge approach from Manchester United this summer, and with Ruben Amorim’s thoughts on a deal also coming to light.

The Red Devils are about to embark on another heavy summer of spending, with yet another rebuild at Old Trafford required. While Manchester United can on Thursday night book a place in the Europa League final, performances in the Premier League have been history-definingly poor – and the fact they have won just 10 of 35 league matches this season paints a very grim picture.

As a result, Amorim and his recruitment team are working hard on prioritising a list of players who can come in and are capable of thriving in his 3-4-2-1 formation.

Both attack and midfield are areas of serious concern, and with a deal for Matheus Cunha closing in, they at least have confidence that deal number one is close to completion.

Now technical director Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell are understood to be working hard on bolstering their midfield – with Atalanta’s Ederson and Rigg of Sunderland understood to be firm targets.

However, in an interview with The Telegraph, the 17-year-old sensation – described as a ‘Duracell bunny’ by his former coach – has made it clear that he is not giving the links to United too much thought.

“I don’t listen to any of the speculation,” Rigg said when asked about United. “I’ve got far more important things to worry about, like trying to get Sunderland promoted.”

Sunderland get their play-off campaign underway on Friday night when they make the long journey to tackle Bristol City and Rigg has also outlined where he wants his career to go.

“I’ve got a lot of hard work ahead of me, especially if I’m going to get where I want to be. I want to get to the very top.

“I’ve not achieved anything in the game. The first thing is to try and get promoted. If we can win the play-offs, yeah, I can say I’ve achieved something.

“I want to play for my country, I want to win things. I want to play in the Premier League for Sunderland, that has always been the dream.”

Man Utd transfers: Amorim’s stance on Rigg deal revealed

Amorim and his staff are understood to be big fans of Rigg and his Sunderland teammate Jobe Bellingham, with United scouts regular visitors at Sunderland games this season.

Indeed, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported in March that United have a growing interest in landing the teenage sensation – though they are not alone and the talented are one of several clubs interested in signing 17-year-old Sunderland star Rigg, but they are not alone.

To that end, we understand that Everton boss David Moyes is a big admirer of Rigg and would like to bring him to Merseyside, but now Liverpool have joined their two rivals and other suitors in the race for the teenager.

Rigg is contracted until 2027 and Sunderland , understandably, do want to keep him, – hardly surprising given his enormous potential and his positive contributions this season.

However, the feeling among sources is that if Sunderland fail to secure a top flight return, they will find it difficult to keep hold of Rigg as interest mounts up.

To that end, a £37m valuation has been set – with Tottenham’s £40m raid on Leeds last summer for Archie Gray, in similar circumstances – seen as the benchmark for a potential deal.

Five Chris Rigg facts you may not know

➡️ Rigg became Sunderland’s youngest ever goalscorer in senior competition back in August of 2023. Aged just 16 years and 51 days, Rigg netted in an EFL Cup clash with Crewe Alexandra.

➡️ The midfielder also went on to become Sunderland’s youngest ever league scorer less than one month later when bagging in a 5-0 victory over Southampton.

➡️ Born in Hebburn, South Tyneside, Rigg has represented England at every level from Under-15s through to Under-19s, captaining the Under-16s and earning promotion to the Under-18s while still only 16! His Under-21s breakthrough is expected to follow in due course…

➡️ With 69 appearances with Sunderland under his belt and seven goals, awards have been coming thick and fast for Rigg. Indeed, his Rigg’s back-heeled goal against Middlesbrough in September earned him the EFL Championship Goal of the Month award.

➡️ And in April, Rigg was crowned the EFL Championship Apprentice of the Season.