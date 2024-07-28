The failure of West Ham to push through the signing of Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui has been blamed entirely on Manchester United, with a move to Old Trafford now very much on the cards and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe also gifted an open goal over a midfielder transfer.

The Red Devils are currently neck-deep in what they hope will be a transformative summer on the transfers front. Having finished eighth in the Premier League last season and also having embarrassed themselves in the Champions League, British billionare Ratcliffe is prepared to leave no stone unturned in his quest to elevate Manchester United back among the leading forces in the English game.

So far this summer, the British billionare has signed off on deals worth a combined £88.7m with both Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro – the pair regarded as two of European football’s most outstanding young talents – arriving at Old Trafford. However, Ratcliffe, alongside sporting director Dan Ashworth, are far from finished yet.

To that end, TEAMtalk understands that the pair hope to make at least four big-money signings this summer and potentially as many as seven, though much will also depend on their ability to move on a portion of stars who are no longer considered vital to their cause.

And while the positions of centre-half and striker have been addressed, United still hope to add a right-back and a midfielder to their mix in the coming weeks, while deals for a right-sided attacker, another centre-half and potentially a left-back too are also seen as desirable at Old Trafford this summer.

Man Utd transfers: Fabrizio Romano names big claims on Noussair Mazraoui

A move for a new right-back looks next on the agenda for United. They had to watch with regret as West Ham nudged ahead of them in the race to sign Bayern Munich‘s Moroccan star Mazraoui – a player Erik ten Hag knows well from his Ajax days.

However, despite the Hammers having an offer accepted worth an initial £13.5m plus £3m in add-ons (worth €19.5m altogether), the move has now collapsed, with the player’s demands, together with the fact that he only had eyes for Manchester United firmly blamed on the failure.

As a result, United have been left with an open window to finalise his signing for themselves, though they will need to offload the unwanted Aaron Wan-Bissaka first, with the former Crystal Palace ironically now a top target for the Hammers, though with the 26-year-old also of interest to Inter Milan.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano provided an update on the saga, stating: “Noussair Mazraoui has decided to give total priority to Manchester United. He would love to go to United, he wants the move and would love to be with Ten Hag. Mazraoui is waiting for United and an agreement over personal terms will not be a problem.”

In fact, journalist Santi Aouna has claimed that personal terms between Mazraoui and Man Utd have already been fully agreed.

“The crucial step is what happens with Wan-Bissaka because United will bring a new right-back only if Wan-Bissaka leaves,” Romano added.

“He has one year left on his contract and interest from Inter is true but he would also be prepared to wait for the next few weeks to see what happens with opportunities.”

“Maybe United can find a solution for Wan-Bissaka with West Ham because Mazraoui is not going there. The deal was advanced but it was never done with the player because Mazraoui was giving clear priority to United.”

With Bayern not standing in his way, United now only need to match West Ham’s offer to secure the player’s signature.

Man Utd gifted easy deal to re-sign Sofyan Amrabat

United are also intent on signing a new midfielder too this summer with the focus in recent days very much switched on Manuel Ugarte, who has been given the green light to leave PSG.

However, there is a school of thought that suggests United could look to bring in two midfielders this summer, especially with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen both up for sale and with the club also open to offers for Scott McTominay.

Another who has allowed to leave last season at the end of his loan deal was Sofyan Amrabat, with the Moroccan not quite doing enough to warrant the Red Devils triggering a their option worth €20m to make his transfer permanent.

But with the midfielder now back in Italy, he has been left in limbo with his parent club Fiorentina desperate to move him on and with the Serie A side asking him to train alone as clarification over his future is sought.

Now in an effort to hurry that along, il Corriere dello Sport reports that La Viola are ready to negate their demands for a fee and offer United the chance to sign the 27-year-old on another season’s loan – as long as they agree to a new obligation to sign him in summer 2025.

For their part it’s claimed United are open to such an idea with Amrabat proving himself a useful squad addition at the club over the latter weeks of the season. And while his qualities came in for attention at times last season, his commitment to the cause can not. And with Fiorentina accepting that the player ‘only has eyes’ for United, a move to return to Old Trafford may be in everyone’s best interests.

Amrabat made 30 appearances in all competitions for United last season.