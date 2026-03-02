Manchester United reportedly have a ‘blank cheque’ to overhaul their midfield in the summer and have chosen their ‘three top targets’.

After successfully overhauling their attack and goalkeeper departments last summer, Man Utd will move on to midfield in the next transfer window and make several signings.

The Red Devils’ priority will be to sign a new No.6 as a long-term replacement for Casemiro, but further reinforcements are likely as Manuel Ugarte and/or Bruno Fernandes could follow the Brazil international in leaving.

A wide array of potential targets have been mentioned, but a new report from Spanish publication AS claims they have whittled down their list to five names and ‘three top targets’.

The players said to be ‘leading’ Man Utd’s ‘wishlist’ are Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson, while Adam Wharton and Joao Gomes are ‘still in the mix’.

With Man Utd looking likely to qualify for the Champions League and their budget further boosted by recent exits, it is claimed that they have a ‘blank cheque’ for their midfield rebuild and could invest an ‘eye-watering’ figure of 230 million euros (around £200m).

Casemiro ‘recommends’ his replacement

Casemiro has re-established himself as a key player following the arrival of interim United boss Michael Carrick, with AS’s report deeming him to be ‘irreplaceable’ for the Premier League.

This is a bit of a stretch as there are plenty of suitable successors on the market, and Casemiro has ‘himself recommended’ Guimaraes to Man Utd and ‘supports the signing’ of Gomes, which will have nothing to do with all three of the players being born in Brazil.

Despite this, ex-United defender Wes Brown has explained why he thinks his former club should opt for Wharton to replace Casemiro.

“Manchester United should be looking to sign Adam Wharton in the summer, he’d be a brilliant replacement for Casemiro. I love him as a player, and he deserves a move at this point of his career,” Brown told BetWright.

“Casemiro has had an excellent season and has been a great servant to the club. The fans love him, but when your time comes, you respect that and you leave. I’m sure he will carry on doing an excellent job elsewhere, but I’d be looking at Wharton as an ideal replacement.

“You’d have the benefit of Wharton knowing the Premier League and playing for his country. I know he would cost a lot of money, but he would be the man for me.”

Latest Man Utd news: Fernandes boost revealed as INEOS to ‘accelerate a deal’

Elsewhere, Man Utd’s hopes of warding off interest from the Saudi Pro League to keep captain Fernandes have been given a massive boost, with crunch talks between the player and club scheduled.

And summer signing Senne Lammens is expected to have a new backup next season, with Man Utd preparing to ‘accelerate a deal’ for a replacement for Altay Bayindir.

United also have to decide whether to appoint Carrick permanently, and an update from Fabrizio Romano on his future hints that his chances of being given the nod by INEOS are increasing.