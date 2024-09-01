Former Manchester United stalwart Nemanja Matic believes that Erik Ten Hag’s decision to let Scott McTominay leave the club was a foolhardy one.

The club were eager to sell players to fund a rebuild and that included players who might have been considered important as recently as the previous campaign.

With few serious suitors emerging for players further down the pecking order at Man Utd, they would sanction the sale of McTominay for £25m to Napoli on the same day as Manuel Ugarte’s £42m switch from PSG.

Matic feels that replacing McTominay will not be easy and opined that Napoli and Antonio Conte are the big winners in this deal.

“My opinion is that Man Utd made a mistake by selling Scott McTominay,” he wrote on X.

“Today it is difficult to replace a player like him. (Napoli manager Antonio) Conte is a smart man.”

Despite capturing many of their top targets during the transfer window, Ten Hag admitted he would have preferred not to lose McTominay.

The Dutch coach admitted that the sale was forced by their need to strive towards Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) compliance.

Napoli get the better of the deal

Ten Hag feels that McTominay will make the most of his move to Naples where he will join up with fellow Scotland international Billy Gilmour.

“It’s a little bit mixed,” Ten Hag said.

“I’m very happy for (McTominay) and it’s also for us, but it’s mixed, because I wouldn’t prefer to lose him, because he is Man United in every vein. He was so important for our team, for Manchester United. He was here for over 22 years.

“Unfortunately, it’s the rules. We have to discuss the (PSR) rules when you have to do sales and then, obviously, homegrown players, academy players, they bring more value.

“That’s not the right thing to do, but yeah, I think for everyone, for all parts, it’s a good deal. For Scott, he’s happy with it. Of course, for Napoli, a very good player.”

Man Utd wished the player well in his endeavours in Napoli, noting that he would reunite with former Red Devils teammate Romelu Lukaku in Serie A.

“McTominay will be missed by everyone at the club and leaves with our best wishes as he embarks on a new chapter of his career in Italy,” a club statement read.

“The switch to Serie A giants Napoli sees him him link up again with former United team-mate Romelu Lukaku, who has finalised a transfer from Chelsea, and play under Antonio Conte.

“Good luck, Scott, arrivederci and thank you for the fabulous memories.”

McTominay made 255 first team appearances for Man Utd and his departure robs the club of considerable experience.

