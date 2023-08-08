Man Utd blow as top Ten Hag target ‘insists’ on European move as three clubs battle for £30m star

Manchester United want to sign a holding midfielder this summer, but they have recently been handed a blow in pursuit of one of their top targets.

Following the arrivals of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, it seems only natural that they will go after a midfielder next.

With Erik ten Hag seemingly keen to sign a backup to Casemiro, Man Utd have been heavily linked with a move for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

However, Man Utd are keen to shift some of their unwanted starts before making a concrete move for the 26-year-old.

The futures of Harry Maguire, Fred, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek are still up in the air as things stand.

Moving on the likes of Fred and Van de Beek especially will free up Man Utd to move for Amrabat, but until then their hands are somewhat tied behind their back.

Clubs from around Europe will have been made aware of this delay from Man Utd and they could look to take advantage of the situation.

Man Utd have already agreed personal terms with Amrabat, but they cannot afford to leave the Fiorentina star waiting around for much longer.

Along with Man Utd, Juventus are also said to be interested in Amrabat with the Italian side keen to keep him around in Italy.

Atletico Madrid join the race

Along with Man Utd and Juventus, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have now thrown their hat in the ring to sign the holding midfielder this summer.

A report from Sport claims that the Spanish side sees Amrabat as the ideal Geoffrey Kondogbia replacement and they will try their luck to sign him.

It is also claimed that Amrabat ‘insists’ to play under Diego Simeone as the Argentine coach would be good for his development.

Simeone is said to be a big fan of the midfielder after being impressed with what he saw from him during the World Cup.

With Fiorentina said to be holding out for £30m, it remains to be seen if Atletico Madrid would be willing to pay this amount.

Man Utd have already been knocked back with an approach of £21.5m, but anything upwards of £26m could be enough to swing a deal.

Former Man Utd assistant boss Rene Meulensteen thinks that Amrabat would be a good addition for Man Utd if they can strike a deal.

“He’s a good player. He had a fantastic World Cup,” Meulensteen told talkSPORT. “He brings something different to the team, which United needs.”

Time will tell how Man Utd go about responding to Atletico Madrid’s interest in the player. This news could even accelerate the exits of Fred and Van de Beek as they won’t want to miss out on the Fiorentina star.

