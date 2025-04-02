Amorim blushes spared with Euro giant ready to sign Man Utd flop for THIRD time

Ruben Amorim may not have to deal with Jadon Sancho even if Chelsea pull the plug on their move for the Manchester United winger, with a report revealing a European giant are back in for the Englishman for a third time.

Sancho is a player with no future at Man Utd, with the Red Devils intent on offloading the £73m winger for good at season’s end. Such an outcome had initially looked assured by way of Sancho’s current loan club, Chelsea.

The Blues’ agreement contains a conditional obligation to buy worth a figure between £22m-£25m. The obligation is triggered if Chelsea finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season and the exact amount is determined by how high they finish.

However, it emerged in March that Chelsea have the power to pull out of signing Sancho outright – even if they meet the obligation’s criteria. Doing so would result in Chelsea paying Man Utd a £5m ‘penalty’ fee.

Man Utd will do all they can to provide Amorim with the funds for major surgery on his squad in the summer. However, without lucrative player sales, the changes won’t be revolutionary.

Accordingly, Sancho along with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Casemiro are high-earning stars Man Utd are desperate to see the back of. Chelsea aborting their permanent move for Sancho would appear to be a dire result for the Red Devils.

But according to the Daily Mail, United won’t have to rely solely on Chelsea to get Sancho off the books.

In the event the Blues do steer clear, it’s claimed Borussia Dortmund – who’ve signed Sancho twice before – are once again interested in the 24-year-old.

Why Dortmund want Sancho… again

Sancho rose to prominence in the yellow and black of Dortmund during a glittering four-year spell with the club between 2017-21.

It was his stellar stint in Germany that prompted Man Utd to fork out £73m for his services, though few would argue he’s represented value for money in England.

Sancho re-signed with Dortmund for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign via the loan route. He again impressed, making vital contributions in the Champions League especially.

The Mail claimed Sancho is viewed as a worthy replacement for fellow Englishman, Jamie Gittens, who is a serious candidate to leave Dortmund in the summer.

The club have endured a torrid campaign on the domestic front and failure to win the Champions League will likely see Dortmund go without European football next term.

As such, Gittens is on the chopping block to help balance the books and Sancho could arrive for a third time to take his place.

Of course, Dortmund’s hopes of landing Sancho yet again hinge entirely on Chelsea NOT signing Sancho outright and paying United the £5m penalty fee.

