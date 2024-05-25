Man Utd book in transfer talks after cup final for ‘perfect match’ whose fee has increased

Manchester United are all set to address the future of exiled winger Jadon Sancho after he earned them a surprise windfall while on loan at Borussia Dortmund, reports in Germany have explained.

Sancho was banished by Erik ten Hag earlier in the season before sealing a shock return to former club Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the season in January. Back in Germany, the winger has helped his temporary club reach the Champions League final.

Once that showpiece event against Real Madrid is out of the way, Man Utd will discuss his future with Dortmund, where he is seen as the ‘perfect match’ in the words of Sky Sports Deutschland.

The feeling remains that Sancho is too expensive for Dortmund to keep on a permanent basis, certainly judging by Man Utd’s current asking price for him.

However, Dortmund are already having to pay more than expected for Sancho as a consequence of them reaching the Champions League final.

Because of that achievement, the report explains, the fee for Sancho’s loan has risen from €3.5m to €5m – regardless of the outcome of the Real Madrid match at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

Sancho’s future beyond this season is up in the air. There are two years remaining on his contract with Man Utd, who are set to sack Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final.

It was Sancho’s clash with Ten Hag that led to his departure from the club, so it remains to be seen if a different manager would have a different opinion of the 24-year-old.

Could Sancho still have Man Utd future?

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Sancho’s Man Utd career might not be over in the event of Ten Hag being sacked, which is now a near certainty.

Even so, he will have to improve his output compared to before. Sancho only has 12 goals to his name from 82 Man Utd appearances, far from the output expected when the club paid £73m for him three years ago.

For Dortmund this season, he has scored three goals in 20 appearances, adding to the 137 appearances and 50 goals from his original spell in Germany. However, it was not enough to get him back into contention for England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Sancho still has plenty of his career ahead of him, but only time will tell if he spends any more of it in Manchester – or Dortmund, for that matter.

