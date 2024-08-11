Man Utd book TWO medicals for tomorrow as signings three and four say goodbyes to last club

Manchester United are set to complete their third and fourth signings of the summer early in the upcoming week, with medicals booked for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, according to reports.

After the additions of striker Joshua Zirkzee and centre-back Leny Yoro from Bologna and Lille respectively, Man Utd have been working on a double deal with Bayern Munich for De Ligt and Mazraoui to add to their defence.

Over the weekend, Man Utd had bids accepted for both centre-half De Ligt and right-back Mazraoui. All in, the combined transfers would cost €70m (£59.9m) including add-ons.

And there now seems to be a strong chance of both deals going through in time for the new players to be eligible for Man Utd’s Premier League opener against Fulham on Friday.

As reported by Sky Sports Deutschland expert Florian Plettenberg, medicals have been scheduled for De Ligt and Mazraoui on Monday, with both players already having said their goodbyes to their Bayern teammates.

Plettenberg has also confirmed that €70m is the likely sum Man Utd will end up paying, since the add-ons are ‘easy to achieve’.

The fee they have agreed for De Ligt is €45m (£38.5m) rising to €50m (£42.8m), while Mazraoui’s is €15m (£12.8m) rising to €20m (£17.1m).

Both players will be reuniting with Ten Hag after previously playing for him at Ajax. Mazraoui played 137 times under the Dutch manager, and De Ligt earned 70 appearances – many as captain – during a similar timeframe.

Defensive reinforcements pivotal for Man Utd

The arrival of De Ligt is of heightened importance for Man Utd not just because of Raphael Varane’s exit at the end of last season, but also due to the injury that fellow new arrival Yoro recently sustained.

For the Community Shield match against Manchester City on Saturday, Ten Hag had to select a starting centre-back combination of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans, neither of whom are expected to be regular starters for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile in Mazraoui’s position of right-back, Diogo Dalot was the starter while Aaron Wan-Bissaka was left out ahead of his impending move to West Ham that will open up a vacancy for the 26-year-old Morocco international to fill.

There have also recently been rumours that Dalot could be targeted by Real Madrid, which means Mazraoui night have a big role to fill at Old Trafford.

In both his and De Ligt’s cases, a first taste of Premier League football in on the way. As long as they are registered by midday on Thursday, they will be able to make their Man Utd debuts on Friday night.

It could be a timely boost for Ten Hag, who admitted on Saturday that Man Utd have some ‘problems’ in defence at the moment.

