Man Utd braced for Marcus Rashford approach from Euro royalty fresh off spectacular trophy win

Developments around the future of Marcus Rashford are heating up, with Manchester United primed to receive an approach from AC Milan and both clubs’ preferred terms emerging.

Rashford has been put up for sale by Man Utd, with his 20-year association at the club expected to come to an end at some stage in 2025.

The 27-year-old has openly admitted he’s open to a new challenge, with The Times recently revealing a new chapter in Spain is his ideal outcome.

But with Real Madrid not in the market for a left winger, Barcelona strapped for cash and Atletico Madrid unable to match Rashford’s £325,000-a-week salary, the attacker may have to compromise.

A stunning switch to Saudi Arabia has been rejected by the player, with Rashford not keen on moving to the middle east at this stage in his career.

And according to a fresh update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Rashford may soon get the chance to sign with European royalty.

Taking to X, Romano revealed seven-time European Cup/Champions League winners, AC Milan, ate poised to hold talks over Rashford’s signing.

Spirits are high in Milan right now after the club overturned a two-goal deficit to beat bitter rivals Inter in injury time in the Italian Super Cup on Monday.

More good news could follow for fans of the Rossoneri, with a Rashford approach seemingly imminent.

“AC Milan are among several clubs set to hold talks to discuss conditions of Marcus Rashford loan deal for January,” reported Romano.

“More clubs around Europe expected to approach Man United to understand how they can make it happen.

“Early stages so far, but movements around Marcus Rashford set to start.”

READ MORE: Marcus Rashford replacement: 11 options Man Utd could sign as upgrade on faltering star

Marcus Rashford: Man Utd, AC Milan ideal outcomes confirmed

Providing her take on the situation, senior Sky Sports reporter, Melissa Reddy, confirmed Milan are giving serious consideration to launching a move for Rashford.

However, Reddy noted the two clubs could clash over the deal structure, with Man Utd favouring a permanent sale and Milan expected to push for a loan that could contain an option/obligation to buy.

But for a loan deal to be viable, Milan would also require Man Utd to subsidise a healthy portion of Rashford’s wages.

In any case, what is clear is Rashford’s future lays away from old Trafford, with Reddy suggesting Ruben Amorim’s mind is not for changing.

“The ideal situation would be if Marcus Rashford lands a permanent transfer,” began Reddy.

“The player has said he’s open to a move. It’s quite clear that Ruben Amorim hasn’t seen what he wants from Rashford – on the pitch or off it – and Man Utd are in a sell-to-buy position.

“However, that solution is very far off given the financial parameters involved. Colleagues from Sky Italy are reporting that Milan are having discussions over whether a loan move would be possible for Rashford.

“But that would largely depend on how much of his salary United would still cover. Now given the fact that Rafael Leao is set to return from injury and he’s stationed on Rashford’s favoured left side, it’s not concrete that Milan will turn what is currently a consideration into actual action.

“But in terms of Rashford it’s quite clear that it’s not working out for him as things stand. It would be in his best interests to move away.

“How that works either on a temporary basis or on a long-term situation is going to require a lot of contorting from United’s end.”

Reddy concluded by noting a primary reason United favour a permanent sale is so they can make signings of their own this window.

Latest Man Utd news – Left wing-back developments / Kolo Muani confirmation

In other news, Man Utd have established contact with the representatives of PSG left-back, Nuno Mendes.

United are determined to sign a left wing-back for Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation this month. Mendes – along with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez – are both admired, though neither will come cheap.

A more economical target who Man Utd have added to their shortlist, according to Fabrizio Romano, is Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu.

Elsewhere, The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed Man Utd are one of three clubs who’ve positioned themselves to sign PSG striker, Randal Kolo Muani. The others are Tottenham and Juventus.

The 26-year-old Frenchman is available for transfer via the loan route this month and United are long-term admirers of the player.

Indeed, it’s emerged United’s hunt for a new striker in the summer of 2023 was narrowed down to two players – Rasmus Hojlund and Kolo Muani. The Red Devils ultimately went with Hojlund, though now have a chance to land both.

Marcus Rashford’s decline since career-best season