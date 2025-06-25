Marcus Rashford is primed to be the subject of a bid from the one club he favours above all, and the Manchester United man is willing to play in a new position, according to a report.

Rashford, 27, has no future at Old Trafford. The homegrown forward fell foul of Ruben Amorim who called into question the star’s attitude and application in training.

Rashford was sent on loan to Aston Villa and provided a timely reminder of what he’s capable of, notching 10 goal contributions in 17 appearances.

However, failure to qualify for the Champions League has resulted in Villa ignoring their £40m option to buy. Instead, Rashford will return to Man Utd when his loan concludes on June 30, but won’t stick around for long.

Rashford is among the cluster of United attackers the club are desperate to offload to fund new signings. Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho also have the green light to leave. Offers for Rasmus Hojlund will be entertained.

Rashford’s dream outcome – just as it was in January – is joining LaLiga champions Barcelona. However, Hansi Flick’s side are prioritising Nico Williams for the left wing position and have struck an agreement on personal terms with the Spain international.

That had appeared to spell the end for Rashford’s hopes, though according to Ben Jacobs, his willingness to morph into a central striker is keeping a deal alive.

Taking to X, Jacobs revealed Barcelona are still considering bidding for Rashford even if they land Williams.

His willingness to play centrally and provide back-up to 36-year-old Robert Lewandowski is key, though the type of bid Barcelona are weighing up won’t please Man Utd.

“Barcelona are considering a loan move for Marcus Rashford, even though their number one priority is Nico Williams,” wrote Jacobs.

“Rashford’s clear preference is Barcelona, and he is willing to play in a more central role in Hansi Flick’s system.

“Rashford has no future at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim, but Man Utd want £40m. Remains to seen whether they sanction a loan.”

Marcus Rashford saga could drag on

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Rashford definitely does NOT have a future back at Old Trafford.

He is expected to leave United in one form or fashion this summer and United prefer a permanent transfer.

As a homegrown player, the proceeds from Rashford’s sale would be logged as pure profit on the books and greatly enhance their spending power.

United are seeking £40m – the same value Aston Villa’s option to buy was set at.

Sources tell us United would be highly resistant to sanctioning a loan exit so early in the window. Only if a permanent sale cannot be secured would United think about relaxing their demands and accepting a loan as the window nears its conclusion.

As such, don’t expect a quick conclusion on Rashford’s future if Barcelona do act on their interest with a loan bid.

